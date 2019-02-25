Egyptian intellectuals predict a second wave of “Arab Spring”

Egyptian intellectuals and journalists have predicted the outbreak of a second wave of “Arab Spring” that would save Egypt and the Arab crises countries from the deteriorating situations. They have particularly praised the Sudanese and Algerian movements and stressed through social media websites that the oppression policies which have spread in the countries that had witnessed the first wave of the “Arab Spring” would eventually result in the outbreak of new revolutions.

This rings the bells of warning in Arab countries like Egypt, whose laws prohibit demonstrations and deny the existence of deep crises in the country.

Political Science Professor Dr Hassan Nafaa tweeted on Saturday: “It seems that the second wave of Arab Spring revolutions has already started but from Sudan this time. Algeria is getting ready to move, and it is likely that other Arab countries will follow it. It is clear that the Arab peoples have not and will not surrender to tyranny and social injustice. We hope that the forces of change will learn from the lessons of the first wave.

“The spirit of the Arab Spring is still flaming, and it will be more widespread this time,” said the oppositionist writer and a representative of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Egyptian National Front, Qutb Al-Arabi, in a post on his Facebook page.

Poet Abdul Rahman Yusuf also predicted the outbreak of a second wave of the “Arab Spring” and stated in a Tweet addressing the antagonists of the “Arab Spring”: “The Algerian people are rising. No matter how much you try to intimidate the peoples of the “Arab Spring”, the nation will be liberated. No matter how much you think we are defeated, we will achieve victory. No matter how much you, some of the young people of the revolution, feel desperate, there will always be new hope.

According to Dr. Mahmoud Refaat, President of the European Institute for International Law and International Relations (EIIR) and former coordinator of the campaign of the detained Lieutenant General “Sami Anan as President,” the Sudanese people have paved a new path for the “Arab Spring” which may have already started from there with what is happening in Algeria.

Refaat called in a tweet the former Vice President Mohamed El-Baradei to take action and develop an urgent national project to save Egypt from tyranny and its consequent injustice.

Activist Khaled Mansour said that what is happening in Algeria is a lesson for all countries, explaining that with the early beginnings of the “Arab Spring”, many had expected the rage of the Algerian people because of the nature of the country’s people. However, the people had not made a slight movement. This could logically be explained by the fact that Algeria’s recent history and the events of the Algerian Civil War had a significant influence on the public’s restraint from any possible clash.

Khaled Mansour, in a post on his Facebook page, said: “The Algerian public has remained calm and quiet, and kept on restraining its anger until Bouteflika has recently appeared on his wheelchair like a lifeless skeleton to announce his candidacy for a new presidential term, making the whole Algerian people look foolish to the entire world, in an unprecedented incident. As a result, the Algerian public has raged and hundreds of thousands of citizens went out in the streets in an angry and overcrowded scene. I do not think that the Algerians’ movement will be easy, smooth and quiet because of the Algerian people’s nature, in addition to the years of restrained anger.

Mansour also explained that what is happening in Egypt is not different from Algeria. This is because, in Egypt, there is also a wave of restrained anger, which is increasing and which no one knows when and how it will be manifested into a peoples’ movement or perhaps other forms of transformation at extreme boiling points.

Oppositionist journalist Tamer Abu Arab pointed out that foiling the first wave of the “Arab spring”, its demonisation and its accusation of treason was not enough to convince the people to accept the de facto authority. A second wave has thus emerged in Sudan and then Algeria. The journalist added that ruling the peoples in the twenty-first century by regimes which belong to the nineteenth century is a desperate attempt that everyone will reject even after a while.

Al Jazeera’s Egyptian TV presenter Mohamed Maher Akl described the Sudanese and Algerian movement as a slap in the face of the “axis of evil” in the Arab world.

Akl added that the Algerian and Sudanese response came to give new hope, especially in light of the state of breakdown Egypt has been witnessing as if this response came to reassure the Egyptians and tell them: “There is still hope.”