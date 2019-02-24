Israeli Soldiers Fire on Shepherd in Gaza

Israeli forces opened fire towards Palestinian shepherds, on Saturday morning, in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Witnesses told a Ma’an reporter that Israeli forces opened fire, targeting Palestinian shepherds who were herding their sheep in the Malaka area of the eastern Gaza Strip.

No injuries were reported.

The Israeli army also regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the buffer zone, as the authorities have not made clear the precise area of the designated zone.

The practice has in effect destroyed much of the agricultural and fishing sector of the blockaded coastal enclave, which has been under an Israeli air, land, and sea blockade for nearly 12 years.