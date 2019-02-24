بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آفریقا
486بازدید
‍ پ

Sudan's Omar Al Bashir declares state of emergency

Sudan's Omar Al Bashir has named a new prime minister and first vice president the day after dissolving the government and declaring a year-long state of emergency.
کد خبر: ۸۸۰۸۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۲۴ 24 February 2019

Sudan's Omar Al Bashir has named a new prime minister and first vice president the day after dissolving the government and declaring a year-long state of emergency.

Saturday saw a fresh round of protests as police reportedly fired tear gas at demonstrators who burned tires and chanted "Revolution is the people's choice".

After two months of near-continuous protest against his more than three-decade rule, Mr Al Bashir took the dramatic step of dissolving state and national governments on Friday night.

He chose Mohamed Tahir Ayala, the governor of Gezira state, as his new prime minister and defence minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf as first vice president.

As well as the state of emergency, Mr Al Bashir also appeared to extend an olive branch to protesters, who took to the streets late last year against price rises and the economic situation. He called on parliament to pause debates over a constitutional amendment that would allow him to seek another term at the 2020 presidential election, but didn’t elaborate.

"Firm economic measures should be taken in a new government", Mr Al Bashir said, adding that he would assign that task to a qualified team.

"I extend a sincere invitation to the opposition forces, who are still outside the path of national reconciliation ... to move forward and engage in the dialogue regarding the current issues of our country," he said.

Mr Al Bashir then issued a decree to establish a caretaker administration of senior officials from each ministry. He kept the defence, foreign and justice ministers in place.

If his move left any doubt that the president was seeking to consolidate power, he also replaced state governors with military officials.

Until Friday’s speech, the country has been locked in political limbo, caught between a weakened leader and a protest movement that, while undiminished after weeks or rallying, has been unable to land a knockout blow to Mr Al Bashir’s presidency.

It is not yet clear if the president’s latest move will lead him through the current crisis or galvanise the voices lined up against him and precipitate his departure.

"We are calling on our people to continue with demonstrations until the main aim of this uprising, which is the stepping down of the regime chief, is achieved," said the Sudanese Professionals Association which is spearheading the campaign, just after Mr Bashir announced a state of emergency.

The National Consensus Forces, another major opposition group, said the president had declared the state of emergency "to counter our popular revolution that will not stop, God willing, before we achieve our goal and topple the regime”.

Demonstrations first erupted on December 19 in the farming town of Atbara, but the rallies swiftly mushroomed into what is likely the most serious threat to the president's 30-year rule.

Sudan's financial woes were long a cause of popular frustration before the anger spilt onto the streets after the government tripled the price of bread.

Soaring inflation along with acute foreign currency shortages have battered the economy, especially after the independence of South Sudan in 2011 took away the bulk of oil earnings.

"Our country is suffering from a difficult and complicated situation, the most difficult in its history," said Mr Al Bashir on Friday, dressed in a turban and traditional Sudanese robe, in front of a group of advisers and outgoing ministers.

"The economic issue needs to be tackled by qualified people and for this, I will form a government made of people of quality," he said, without adding when the new government would be announced.

On the streets of Omdurman, crowds chanted "Freedom!" and set fire to tyres while others blocked a main road. But the rally in the twin city of the capital Khartoum was met with a swift police response who used tear gas and riot police to disperse the crowds.

Some 200 protesters had also gathered in Khartoum on Friday evening ahead of Mr Al Bashir’s speech.

Officials say 31 people have died in the protest-related violence, while Human Rights Watch says at least 51 people have been killed, including children. Medical professionals have also told of being targeted by the authorities for treating wounded protesters.

The anti-government movements have drawn in a cross-section of society, including middle-class professionals, agricultural labourers, youths and Mr Bashir's political opponents – with thousands of women and men rallying across the country on some days.

Only the three conflict zones of Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan have remained largely devoid of mass demonstrations.

Mr Al Bashir, a former army officer, came to power in 1989 after a military coup. He led his Islamist party to victory in the 2010 and 2015 elections after changes in the constitution following a peace agreement with southern rebels, who then seceded to form South Sudan. Both votes were criticised by international observers for rights violations, irregularities and inconsistencies.

Mr Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court to face charges of war crimes and genocide arising out of the long-running conflict in Darfur. He denies the charges.

Analysts say that the president has stayed at the top by pitting ally against ally and crushing dissent so that he is the sole arbiter of political power in the government.

Mr Al Bashir will also be acutely aware of Sudan’s history of uprisings – two previous governments have been brought down by mass rallies to be replaced with democratically elected administrations. But then too, these elected governments have, in turn, failed to bring about the desired economic development and been replaced by military administrations – including after Mr Al Bashir’s putsch.

Protest organisers have called on political groups to join their movement by signing a "Document for Freedom and Change".

The text outlines a post-Bashir plan including rebuilding Sudan's justice system and halting the country's dire economic decline, the key reason for the nationwide demonstrations.

Mr Al Bashir has countered the anti-government demonstrations with his own rallies, promising economic development in the country and promoting peace in its war zones.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
sudan omar al-bashir emergency
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

جزییات حادثه مرگبار بیمارستان کوثر سمنان

شش ترفند فوق‌العاده در آشپزخانه

یک فرمانده سپاه: تحریم مشکل حادی ایجاد نمی‌کند

هفته خوش بارشی در پیش است

واردات کیت آزمایشگاهی از طریق کولبران!

فیلترشکن‌ها بلای جان سایت‌ها شدند

مراکز معاینه فنی در ایام نوروز باز هستند

اختتامیه سی و هفتمین جشنواره تئاتر فجر

واکنش «بولتون» به بیانیه جدید FATF درباره ایران/برگزاری رزمایش مشترک نظامی عربستان و اعضای شورای همکاری خلیج فارس/ افزایش تنش در اقلیم کردستان عراق/بمباران گسترده فرودگاه الحدیده توسط مزدوران سعودی

شرایط بهره‌مندی از معافیت کفالت مادربزرگ برای مشمولان سربازی

اعزام دانشجویان دانشگاه آزاد به اردو راهیان نور

وضعیت ترافیک صبحگاهی معابر پایتخت

حقوق کارگران به ریال اما خرجشان به دلار است!

سن مناسب برای سنجش پوکی استخوان

همه با بهنوش بختیاری به خاطر گرانی چپ افتادند؟

وب گردی

با یک کلیک عضو باشگاه انقلاب شوید..!

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

یه اتفاق عجیب توی نت برگ

ویزای تحصیلی استرالیا

با سپنجا محل اقامت خود را آنلاین رزرو کنید

خرید بلیط هواپیما، تور و بیمه مسافرتی

تور ارزان استانبول

اگر وضع به این منوال ادامه پیدا کند، پشت پرده ماجرا را افشا می‌کنم!

اشکالات طرح ترافیک جدید

تماس با ۱۵۰۰ از سراسر کشور میبندیم . میبریم . میچینیم

جمعه شگفت انگیز در فروشگاه آنلاین لوازم خانگی پاکشوما

بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر!

هنوز قالیباف شهردار تلویزیون است

نرم افزار مدیریت فرایند کسب و کار

قیمت دلار

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن

سئو سایت

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟
ورود نظامیان قطری به عربستان/ترامپ: عروس داعش را نمی‌پذیریم/ روایت «بندر بن سلطان» از موضع ایران در جنگ کویت/احتمال میانجیگری چین بین ایران و عربستان سعودی
طرح جدید آمریکا برای ایجاد اختلاف در ایران/پشت پرده شیوع وحشتناک سرطان در عراق/تظاهرات گسترده در هند در اعتراض به سفر «بن سلمان» به دهلی نو/برگزاری رزمایش مشترک دریایی هند و عربستان
پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد
گوشت خوک گوسفندی در تهران!
ازدواج «مریم کاویانی» با یک دیپلمات
واکنش چهره منفور کی‌روش به حکم مربیگری تیم ملی
افشای مذاکرات محرمانه دولت ترامپ برای حفظ برجام /وزیر خارجه بحرین: چینی ها دیوار دارند و ما هم بن سلمان را!/ شکایت پدر عروس داعش از دولت ترامپ/کشف گور جمعی با ۳۵۰۰ جسد در الرقه سوریه
چهره جدید اتوبوس‌ها در تهران
سخنرانی یک خانم در نماز جمعه دیروز
چهره مانکن چینی «زارا» باعث خشم چینی‌ها شد
وجود روح یک دختر بچه در عکس سلفی
عنبر نسارا چیست و چه کاربردی دارد؟
همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند
چرا «ائتلاف بزرگ» آمریکا نمی تواند بر «ائتلاف کوچک» ایران در خاورمیانه غلبه کند!؟

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۰۶ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟/انتظار خانواده شهدا روی باند فرودگاه اصفهان!  (۲۴۳ نظر)

افشاگری مشاور فرمانده کل قوا درباره حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/ماجرای «خورش بدون گوشت» چیست؟/شلیک هوایی پلیس و ماجرای گشت اخلاقی در شرق تهران چه بود؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

پول‌های هنگفت عربستان برای خروج دام مولد ایران!/«کل کل» فوتبالی نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله تند و نوبرانه مهناز افشار به روحانی/مطهری: شهید مطهری اولین فردی بود که امام را در قم کشف کرد  (۲۳۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد  (۲۱۵ نظر)

آقای وزیر صنعت؛ صبر و تحمل مردم هم حدی دارد!  (۲۱۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان نمی‌توانند برد ۳۰ بر هیچ را در تهران تکرار کنند/سوژه شدن ایران در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی به خاطر یک داور زن!/توضیحات سفیر ایران در لندن درباره سفر آیت‌الله جزایری به لندن/حناچی علیه اظهارات قالیباف اقدام قضایی و حقوقی کند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

از فردا خودرو ارزان می‌شود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

چرا علی دایی با تلویزیون آشتی نمی‌کند؟/علم‌الهدی: ترویج برخی حرام‌ها در صدا و سیما مشهود است/توئیت عجیب مشاور روحانی در واکنش به حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/حقوق نجومی پاسداران منطقه ترور شده!/تکذیب سکته رئیس دولت اصلاحات  (۱۶۸ نظر)

حمله تروریستی به اتوبوس پرسنل سپاه در سیستان و بلوچستان / دست کم 27 شهید و 13 زخمی +ویدیو  (۱۶۴ نظر)

برای هفت تپه، با زدوبند ۲۸۰ میلیون یورو پول گرفته اند!/نکند انقلاب‌مان را به مرغ و تخم‌مرغ بفروشیم/تذکر پیامکی به اعضای صنف کافی‌شاپ در آستانه ولنتاین  (۱۶۳ نظر)

پیشنهاد احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری رفراندوم اقتصادی/جهانگیری: عده‌ای حسود دنبال زمین ثروتمندان هستند  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حمله تند و عجیب «کیهان» به «علی مطهری»: بسیار بیجا و غلط کرده!/عارف از راز سکوت معروفش پرده برداشت!  (۱۴۲ نظر)