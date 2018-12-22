بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
155بازدید
‍ پ

Kremlin Ignores Evidence in Calling US Meddling Reports ‘Unfounded’

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released two reports by data analytics firms that concluded the Russian government’s “computational propaganda to misinform and polarize US voters” dates back to 2012, was widespread and reached tens of millions of Americans through social media.
کد خبر: ۸۶۲۵۹۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ دی ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۱ 22 December 2018

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released two reports by data analytics firms that concluded the Russian government’s “computational propaganda to misinform and polarize US voters” dates back to 2012, was widespread and reached tens of millions of Americans through social media.

The New Knowledge organization and the Computational Propaganda Research Project said their work involved the first publicly available independent studies of data provided to the Senate committee by the big social media companies, that the companies had verified were created by the Internet Research Agency (IRA), the Russian company owned by a close associate of President Putin, Yevgeny Prigozhin. He and several IRA employees were named in a federal indictment filed in February 2018.

The reports comprise nearly 150 pages of densely packed information, publicly available online. Yet Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, what he read “in public access” generated “nothing but misunderstanding,” as quoted in the Russian state media outlet TASS.

He is further quoted as claiming the reports include nothing but “general claims and accusations.”

"We believe that these are absolutely unfounded claims," Peskov stated, as quoted by TASS. "The Russian state and the Russian government have nothing to do with any meddling [in other countries’ domestic affairs], moreover with this abstract kind of meddling."

Even a cursory reading of the extensive reports shows Peskov’s comments to be false.

The Computational Propaganda Research Project’s report outlines the data it analyzed from the social media companies:

On Page Six: “Facebook provided data on ads bought by IRA users on Facebook and Instagram and on organic posts on both platforms generated by accounts the company knew were managed by IRA staff. Twitter provided a vast corpus of detailed account information on the Twitter accounts the company knew were managed by IRA staff. Google provided images of ads, videos that were uploaded to YouTube, and non-machine-readable PDFs of tabulated data on advertisements but provided no context or documentation about this content.”

The project concluded the data enabled researchers to understand “IRA activity across platforms, along with visibility into platforms on which little or no data had previously been revealed, such as Instagram.”

New Knowledge provided specific numbers of accounts, engagements and followers. On page 18: “The IRA developed a collection of over 3841 personal accounts on Twitter; approximately 1.4 million people engaged with their tweets. They generated 72,801,807 engagements on their original content.”

On Facebook, New Knowledge said data was provided “…from 81 unique Pages, of which 33 had over 1000 followers. Of these 33, fourteen major pages focused on Black audiences, five were aimed at Left-leaning audiences, one was a travel-focused older page, and thirteen targeted Right leaning audiences.”

The Computational Research Project included pages of tables such s the one below detailing posts on Instagram:

The New Knowledge report includes many pages of images distributed by the IRA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter:

Both of the reports concluded the Russian online activity was aimed at divisions among voters and in U.S. politics “…designed to polarize the US public and interfere in elections…”

Far from “general…and unfounded claims,” as Peskov alleges, the reports are specific, providing the U.S. publicly and the Russian public, through open sources, the first detailed look at the inner workings of a campaign hatched in Moscow and directed at U.S. voters.

We judge Peskov’s comments to be false.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

نجات پدری که دختر ۱۲ ساله معلولش را خفه کرد

آغاز برخورد با ۱۰۰ نقطه عرضه برند پوشاک قاچاق

شهریه‌های دانشگاه آزاد استانی تعیین خواهند شد

عربستان فقط با یک مهاجم در جام ملت های آسیا

کمبود ۶ هزار مربی بهداشت در مدارس

عملیات شبانه جستجوی دریایی در کنگان

وضعیت ذخایر ارزی ایران از زبان رئیس‌ بانک مرکزی

کشف نخستین فسیل گل در چین

ارزش واقعی یارانه ۴۵,۵۰۰ تومانی چقدر است؟ / تصمیم اوپک برای تقویت بهای طلای سیاه/ واردات هواپیما‌ها در دوران تحریم امکان پذیر است/ چرا توتال ۵۰۰ هزار یورو جریمه شد؟

نجات حدود ۳۰۰ مهاجر غیر قانونی در آب‌های لیبی

خسارت ۱۲۵ میلیون دلاری تگرگ در سیدنی

«جیمز متیس» سفر به فلسطین اشغالی را لغو کرد

توئیت یلدایی ظریف

وب گردی

پژمان بازغی و پدرش از راز جذابیت می گویند!

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

آیا ایبوپروفن و ژلوفن با هم فرق می کنند؟

سرعت بوگاتی شیرون را پشت مانیتور خود احساس کنید/فیلم

جشنواره روی نت نت شب یلدا صفرویک

10 سکانس اکشن برتر فیلم های مارول

سئو سایت

قیمت دلار

پشت پرده اعلام عقب نشینی نیروهای آمریکا از سوریه چیست؟/ خروج از سوریه برای جنگ با ایران؟
آقای نماینده! کاش فقط عذرخواهی می کردید و تمام/ مردم پیگیر وضعیت کارمند گمرک خواهند بود
رقص دختران مقابل آقایان در دانشگاه الزهرا؟ +فیلم
تیپ اراذل این روزای پایتخت
شروع اقدامات واشنگتن برای تجدیدنظر در ویزای فرزندان مقامات ایرانی
عکس امروز و ۲۷ سال پیش بازیگر قصه‌های مجید
واکنش جنجالی قائدی پس از محکومیت به قتل+عکس
افراد شبکه فساد که به دستور باقری درمنی گریختند
افشای سرقت علمی در مقاله باسط درازهی! +سند
داماد خواهر روحانی هم در دولت پُست گرفت؟!/زاکانی: از رفتار نماینده سراوان خجالت کشیدم/موضوع «داماد» با «ژن خوب»متفاوت است!/احتمال ترمیم و افزایش مجدد دستمزد کارگران
این نوع میوه نارنگی را نخرید
مصباح یزدی: هفتاد سال پیش آخوندی گدایی محترمانه تلقی می‌شد/رحیم‌پور ازغدی: هنوز در مشهد،مطهری را به اسم مذهب لعن می‌کنند
درازهی 1.5 میلیارد هزینه روی دست مجلس گذاشت/استیضاح وزیر اقتصاد مطرح نیست/ مجازات فحاشی شلاق و جزای نقدی است/مجلس گارد حمایتی از کسی ندارد
محمد باسط درازهی نماینده سراوان کیست؟
کنایه سنگین مرعشی به محمود واعظی/مصباح یزدی: هفتاد سال پیش آخوندی گدایی محترمانه تلقی می‌شد/روایت جلیلی از تلاش برای همکاری با دولت در برجام

نظر شما درباره رفتار نماینده سراوان و واکنش مجلس به این رویداد چیست؟  (۷۲۸ نظر)

آقای نماینده! کاش فقط عذرخواهی می کردید و تمام/ مردم پیگیر وضعیت کارمند گمرک خواهند بود  (۳۷۲ نظر)

آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!  (۲۳۰ نظر)

به نظر شما، چرا با وجود ریزش 50 درصدی قیمت ارز، همچنان قیمت کالاها به سقف چسبیده‌ و خیال پایین آمدن ندارند؟!  (۲۲۲ نظر)

پشت پرده اعلام عقب نشینی نیروهای آمریکا از سوریه چیست؟/ خروج از سوریه برای جنگ با ایران؟  (۲۱۹ نظر)

انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار  (۲۱۰ نظر)

حقوق بگیران بیشترین آسیب را از وضعیت موجود دیده اند/ آوار گرانی بر سر مردم خراب شده و کسی پاسخگو نیست  (۱۹۵ نظر)

شروع اقدامات واشنگتن برای تجدیدنظر در ویزای فرزندان مقامات ایرانی  (۱۹۴ نظر)

ازدواج دختر رئیس‌جمهور در بی‌خبری/حمله دوباره جلیلی به روحانی و ظریف/ائمه جمعه‌ای که به‌روز نیستند بازنشسته شوند/پاسخ آیت الله فاضل لنکرانی به اظهارات رحیم‌پور ازغدی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برکناری داماد روحانی در هاله‌ای از ابهام/حمله پیامکی به نمایندگان این بار برای فیلترینگ اینستاگرام/فروش بخشی از پارک جمشیدیه تکذیب شد/آمادگی کواکبیان برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/جزییاتی از احتمالات چگونگی ورود مواد منفجره در حادثه چابهار  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برداشت یک میلیون تومان از جیب هر ایرانی برای نجات بانک‌های خصوصی؟!/سفره یلدای امسال چقدر از پارسال گران‌تر شد؟/دلیل مشاجره نماینده مجلس با کارمند گمرک مشخص شد  (۱۷۳ نظر)

رقص دختران مقابل آقایان در دانشگاه الزهرا؟ +فیلم  (۱۷۱ نظر)

مردمان آذربایجان، خود را ایرانی اصیل دانسته و می‌دانند/ مردم آذربایجان نه دنبال جدایی هستند و نه براندازی/ آذربایجان، میانگین هر ماه یک شهید تقدیم انقلاب می‌کند  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آقای روحانی! مبادا تحت فشار نمایندگان مستعفی «امتیاز» دهید!  (۱۶۱ نظر)

آینده بسیار بدی در انتظار خودروسازهای داخلی است/ بازار را دو دستی تقدیم دلالان کردیم  (۱۳۵ نظر)