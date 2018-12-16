بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
232بازدید
‍ پ

Ahead of a new Astana meeting, Turkey shows signs of a policy shift toward Syria

While Iran, Russia and Turkey, as the three guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria are preparing for the formation of Syria’s constitutional committee, Ankara shows signs of a policy shift toward Damascus. Putting aside its assertions that Assad have to go, Turkey now declares readiness to work with him, if re-elected in a nationwide election.
کد خبر: ۸۶۱۲۱۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۲۲:۴۹ 16 December 2018

Tabnak – While Iran, Russia and Turkey, as the three guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria are preparing for the formation of Syria’s constitutional committee, Ankara shows signs of a policy shift toward Damascus. Putting aside its assertions that Assad have to go, Turkey now declares readiness to work with him, if re-elected in a nationwide election.

In this vein, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says the Ankara government would consider working with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad if he wins a democratic and credible election. The Turkish foreign minister made the remarks while addressing the 18th edition of Doha Forum on Sunday.

Asked whether Turkey would consider working with Assad, Cavusoglu said there must first be an election in Syria and “if it is a democratic and credible one, then everybody should consider that [working with Assad].”

“It has to be very credible, transparent, democratic and fair elections. At the end, Syrian people should decide who is going to rule the country after the elections,” Cavusoglu added. He further noted that the constitution for Syria should be drafted by the people of their own country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Cavusoglu said he believed US President Donald Trump was considering a policy of leaving Syria.

Cavusoglu’s remarks come as the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is going to hold talks with senior officials from Iran, Russia and Turkey, as guarantors of the Syria peace process, in Geneva early next week.

According to a UN statement published on Friday, talks among the UN diplomat and high-level officials from the three countries will focus on setting up a "credible, balanced, and inclusive" committee to draft a new constitution for Syria and usher in elections. It added that the meeting will take place ahead of de Mistura's monthly presentation to the UN Security Council set for December 20.

Late in November, the guarantor states of the Astana peace process ended their 11th round of talks in the Kazakh capital, reiterating their strong commitment to Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iran, Russia and Turkey also rejected "all desperate attempts" by foreign-backed militant groups to undermine the sovereignty of the Syrian nation.

At the end of the tenth round of the two-day International Meeting on Syria in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on July 31, Tehran, Moscow and Ankara expressed their firm determination to counter any plot aimed at partitioning the Arab country.

The Astana talks have so far resulted in the return of a succession of militant bastions to the government fold, the establishment of safe zones across Syria and the movement of civilians to those regions.

گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
turkey syria astana talks
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

زنگ ورزش مدارس پایتخت دوشنبه تعطیل است

پشت صحنه فیلم سینمایی مخفیگاه دزدان

اختتامیه دوازدهمین دوره جشنواره سینما حقیقت

منتظری: صنوف کامیون‌داران مطالبات به‌حقی داشتند

انار و هندوانه شب یلدا را چند بخریم

سریال موسی (ع) کلید خورد

از خروج غیرضروری از منزل خودداری کنید

ابراز تاسف مهناز افشار به خاطر تبلیغ دارو

پلیس مسکو ۵ معترض را دستگیر کرد

موسیقی متن فیلم حرفه: خبرنگار ؛ ایوان واندور

در مذاکره با تلگرام تخلفی نشد

قول خودروسازان برای تسریع در تحویل خودرو‌ها

تعقیب طوفان در ده ایالت آمریکا

این «تتو» صاحبش را از سرطان حفظ می‌کند

واگذاری استقلال و پرسپولیس به تصویب رسید

وب گردی

راه اندازی نخستین اپلیکیشن اتوبوس اشتراکی توسط مهندسان داخلی در تهران/ DRT

10 سکانس اکشن برتر فیلم های مارول

شاهکار مهندسی؛ مشخصات موتور استون مارتین والکری اعلام شد

یکصد و هفتمین جلسه علنی شورای شهر تهران

تغذیه ای برای تقویت هوش و حافظه تمام گروه سنی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سالم بمانید،ساده درمان شوید.

سئو سایت

قیمت دلار

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

پنج اشتباه فاحش در دیکته رئیسی که برای خود و همکارانش پاداش میلیاردی تجویز کرده! +جوابیه
انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان
گله تُند محقق داماد از رئیس جمهور/ماجرای هجوم به خانه یکی از علمای قم/جعفرزاده: پرونده کشف امامزاده را یک جایی باید بست/غرویان: به آیت الله جنتی گفتم در روز قیامت جلوی شما را می گیرم
انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار
ترس جهان از پیشگویی هولناک زن بلغاری
آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!
تصادف مرگبار در اتوبان تهران - کرج
قاتل خاشقجی بخشیده شد
واکنش یک بازیگر به حاشیه مراسم تدفین همسر بروفه
قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان با انتصاب دوباره بازنشسته‌ها لوث می‌شود؟
وزیر جوان به همراه خانواده در پارک ساعی
حضور مهناز افشار در دادسرای تهران
اظهارات وکیل «شهلا»، ۸ سال پس از اعدام
بنز لاکچری در میدان بهارستان جزغاله شد
هدیه میلیاردی تاجر برای همسرش درحین طلاق

واکنش‌های جدی به سخنان قومیتی دو نماینده مجلس/ «محمودزاده» و «حضرت‌پور» سخنانشان را اصلاح کنند  (۴۰۶ نظر)

آیا با افزایش یا چند نرخی کردن قیمت بنزین موافقید؟  (۳۴۴ نظر)

رونمایی از قیمت‌های نجومی موردپسند خودروسازان با فرمول تأیید شده توسط وزیر صنعت/ خرید خودرو‌های بی کیفیت، با قیمت بالا و در شرایط انحصاری  (۲۶۰ نظر)

انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان  (۲۳۶ نظر)

آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!  (۲۲۹ نظر)

آیا با نصب دوربین در معابر عمومی به منظور مقابله با جرایم موافقید؟  (۲۲۹ نظر)

انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار  (۲۱۰ نظر)

توضیحات سیداحمد خمینی درباره انتشار تصویر حاشیه ساز/قالیباف: چهار درصدی‌ها خون مردم را می‌مکند/آخرین خبر از استعفای دسته‌جمعی ۱۸ نماینده مجلس/واکنش مهناز افشار به خبر احضارش به دادسرا  (۲۰۰ نظر)

لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

حقوق بگیران بیشترین آسیب را از وضعیت موجود دیده اند/ آوار گرانی بر سر مردم خراب شده و کسی پاسخگو نیست  (۱۹۵ نظر)

افزایش حقوق و دستمزد کارگران و کارمندان در سال آینده،باید چقدر باشد؟  (۱۸۵ نظر)

آقای مطهری! تا حالا نیمه ماه کفگیرتان ته دیگ خورده؟/ نمی‌شود درآمدهای مردم ریالی باشد، هزینه‌ها دلاری!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد، مکرون را نصیحت کرد/پاسخ ذوالنور به ادعایی در مورد رفع حصر/ضرغامی: فیلترینگ تلگرام با دستور روحانی انجام شد/پاسخ تند آشنا به کسانی که مسئولان را خائن می دانند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

تا زمانی که این خودروساز‌ها هستند، مهار آلودگی هوا امکان‌پذیر نیست/در هیچ کشوری، یک صنعت زیان‌ده را به هر بهایی نگه نمی‌دارند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

انتقال آب از خزر و خلیج فارس، نزدیک‌تر از چیزی است که تصور می‌شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)