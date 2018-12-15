US Coalition Unable to Complete Defeat of Daesh Near Syrian Hajin - Russian MoD

The Russian Defence Ministry has commented on the disagreements with the United States over the landmark INF Treaty, as well as the situation in Syria, particularly in areas, controlled by the US-led coalition and its allies.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently sent two notes to US Secretary of Defense James Mattis, one of them was about Syria, the ministry stated. The document

"…the US-led international coalition has been unable to complete the defeat of Daesh* terrorist units near the locality of Hajin in the past 6 months", the ministry said.

According to the statement, 2,000 militants continued to control nine settlements along the east bank of the Euphrates River, where in recent months at least 1,500 civilians have been killed in US-led coalition bombings.

The ministry said Shoigu, in the note to Mattis, also focused on the issue of the Rukban camp, where over 50,000 Syrians were forced to survive.

"The American military base in At Tanf and the US-controlled armed gangs in that area are the main obstacles for the Rukban refugees in obtaining the necessary assistance and organizing their return to their former homes", it said.

The document also expressed deep concern over the growing Kurdish-Arab contradictions, pointing out there was no progress of the US-supported 'autonomous administration' on the east bank of the Euphrates in a restoration of peaceful life in Syria, adding that hydrocarbon smuggling, which was taking place with actual US connivance, negatively affected the prospects of economic restoration of the country.