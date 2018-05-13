Iran's parliament adopts motion to ensure nuclear deal implementation

Iranian lawmakers have submitted a bill to Majlis (parliament) to adopt measures which would safeguard nuclear deal implementation by the signatories of the accord except for the United States, official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

Based on the bill, the Iranian government has to ask for "reliable, full and comprehensive" guarantees from the Europeans plus Russia and China for the implementation of the deal, Chairman of Iran's Majlis Nuclear Commission Mojtaba Zonnouri told IRNA.

The talks with the European countries should not last for over a month, Zonnouri said, adding that the move by Majlis is in response to the May 8 decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to leave the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Zonnouri went on to say that according to the bill, if the Europeans failed to provide Iran with guarantees or violated it after offering the guarantees, the Iranian government will start the nuclear fuel production in full cycle.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that he has ordered foreign minister to consult with European countries, Russia and China within one to two weeks over the issue.

"If Iran's national interests are secured, we will remain in the deal," Rouhani said.

On Tuesday, Trump announced U.S. withdrawal from the international Iranian nuclear deal, saying that Washington will not extend the waiver for the unilateral sanctions against Iran.