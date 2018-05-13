جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
6901بازدید
‍ پ

South Korea welcomes North Korea's schedule for dismantling nuclear test site

South Korea welcomes North Korea’s schedule to dismantle its nuclear test site ahead of a historic summit between the North and the United States, the South’s presidential office said on Sunday.
کد خبر: ۷۹۸۶۶۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۲۴ 13 May 2018

South Korea welcomes North Korea’s schedule to dismantle its nuclear test site ahead of a historic summit between the North and the United States, the South’s presidential office said on Sunday.

“This shows they are willing to keep their promise made at the inter-Korean summit through action beyond words,” Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a media briefing. North and South Korea held a separate summit in late April.

North Korea has scheduled the dismantlement of its nuclear bomb test site for sometime between May 23-25 in order to uphold its pledge to discontinue nuclear tests, the country’s state media reported on Saturday a month ahead of the summit with the United States.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: دلدادگان آمریکا، دیگر زمزمه مذاکره مطرح نکنند/شکایت دو دانشجوی دختر از مأمور گشت...

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: دلدادگان آمریکا، دیگر زمزمه مذاکره مطرح نکنند/شکایت دو دانشجوی دختر از مأمور گشت...

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به...

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

آغاز رزمایش هوایی اسرائیل و کشورهای غربی

دریاچه سقالکسار پاک‌ترین دریاچه ایران

انتقاد سیدمحمود رضوی به حامیان پانته‌آ بهرام

نشست زمین در یکی از پاساژهای کرج

مشترکان پرمصرف برق گوش به زنگ باشند/ رشد ۲۰ درصدی منابع مالی کشور در هفت ماه/ علت ذخیره ۳۳ هزار تُن طلا توسط بانک‌های مرکزی جهان چیست؟

امارات تولید نفت خام خود را افزایش می‌دهد

چین ۱۰ میلیارد یوان اسکناس در هنگ گنگ می‌فروشد

فتاوای آیت الله العظمی اراکی (قدس سره) در مورد آلات قمار

فتاوای آیت الله العظمی گلپایگانی (قدس سره) در مورد آلات قمار

عبدالمهدی، العبادی و ۲۰ وزیر را بازنشسته کرد

فتاوای آیت الله العظمی امام خمینی (قدس سره) در مورد آلات قمار

بازار خودرو در ثبات است

پشت صحنه انیمیشن کوکو

تحریم، هواپیماهای ایران را زمین‌گیر نمی‌کند

صادرات نفت کردستان عراق به 400 هزار بشکه در روز رسید

وب گردی

آخرین تغییرات در تحویل خودروهای پیش‌فروش

رشد توامان بیکاری و مشارکت اقتصادی

واکنش تند عباس آخوندی به اکبر ترکان

تورم تولید به ۵۹ درصد رسید.

استارتاپ‌های دخانی و هزینه‌های باورنکردنی

کدام شرکت‌های اروپایی ایران را ترک کردند؟

ویگو مشاور شما در جستجوی هواپیما و هتل

ویگو نماینده شما در آژانس‌های مسافرتی برای یافتن ارزان‌ترین‌ها

در ویگو، اختیار انتخاب از هر آژانس هواپیمایی را دارید

تا حالا اسم کاشت مو اقساطی به گوشتون خورده

مو بکار جذاب تر شو ماشین برنده شو

کاشت مو بصورت اقساطی همراه با جوایز ویژه

پاسخ اینستاگرامی سردار سلیمانی به ترامپ
تهدید علم الهدی برای مصادره نفتکش‌های عربستان/درخواست تازه افشانی از شورای شهر تهران/پاداش‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی برای مدیران! /طرح ممنوعیت توهین به اقوام ایرانی به مجلس ارائه می‌شود
کنایه امیرحسین قاضی‌زاده به دولت/نظر قابل تأمل ترکان درباره آخوندی/دلگرمی بعیدی‌نژاد به کارکنان نادم «ایران اینترنشنال»
کاشیماآنتلرز 2 - پرسپولیس 0 / ژاپنی‌ها با دو گل‌ برزیلی، نصف‌ِ فینال را بردند/ اخراج‌ ناجی‌ پرسپولیس و دست‌ِخالی‌ برانکو در آزادی
گاف عجیب پمپئو درباره رهبر انقلاب!
ماجرای «سیب‌زمینی‌های سرطان‌زا» چیست؟
درگیری کارشناس با عوامل پشت صحنه برنامه زنده
پایان غم‌انگیز دختری که تصویرش جهان را تکان داد
جزئیات تازه از سر به نیست کردن جسد خاشقجی
انتقال پیام تهدیدآمیز نتانیاهو برای تهران از کانال عمان/جزئیات طرح هند برای پرداخت بهای نفت ایران به روپیه/استفاده ترکیه از حسگرهای فیبر نوری در مرز ایران
زن شکاک همسرش را در آتش زنده زنده کباب کرد
صدها مازراتی در آتش سوخت!
عکسی‌جالب‌ازتماشای‌فوتبال درمدارس‌دخترانه
احتمال افزایش یک میلیونی حقوق بازنشستگان کشوری
احتمال کاهش قیمت خودرو برای مصرف کننده

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت ایرانی در تاجیکستان/ادعای تماس محرمانه وزیر خارجه سعودی با ایران  (۲۷۲ نظر)

تهدید علم الهدی برای مصادره نفتکش‌های عربستان/درخواست تازه افشانی از شورای شهر تهران/پاداش‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی برای مدیران! /طرح ممنوعیت توهین به اقوام ایرانی به مجلس ارائه می‌شود  (۱۸۵ نظر)

دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟  (۱۵۵ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: کسی که حجاب را رعایت نمی‌کند، مستکبر است/مطهری: برجام که از ابتدا تا انتهای آن با نظر رهبری انجام شد  (۱۲۳ نظر)

تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کوه‌خواری در تهران!/مشروب تقلبی: ۸۵ کشته در ۲ ماه/تشکیل نخستین یگان حفاظت آستان قدس رضوی  (۱۱۲ نظر)

کاشیماآنتلرز 2 - پرسپولیس 0 / ژاپنی‌ها با دو گل‌ برزیلی، نصف‌ِ فینال را بردند/ اخراج‌ ناجی‌ پرسپولیس و دست‌ِخالی‌ برانکو در آزادی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

کنایه امیرحسین قاضی‌زاده به دولت/نظر قابل تأمل ترکان درباره آخوندی/دلگرمی بعیدی‌نژاد به کارکنان نادم «ایران اینترنشنال»  (۱۰۶ نظر)

رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیاد مستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد عضو سابق شورای شهر تهران، به ازدواج مجدد شهردار سابق تهران  (۹۸ نظر)

تشویق کشاورزان اصفهانی به ادامه اعتراضات، توسط متولیان ناکارآمد آب  (۹۲ نظر)

13 آبان اتفاق جدیدی نمی‌افتد؛ اما از تجربه «برجام» هم درس بگیریم!  (۹۰ نظر)

واکنش‌های خواندنی و ادامه دار کاربران شبکه‌های اجتماعی به توییت «تحریم‌ها در راه است» ترامپ!  (۸۹ نظر)

اظهارات نماینده ای که دست روحانی را بوسید/واکنش کیهان به ماجرای دیدار آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/حیوان‌گردی؛ کسب و کار جدید در پارک‌های تهران/آشنا: دم خروس بیرون زد  (۸۵ نظر)

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی  (۸۴ نظر)

پنج دلیلی که منجر به شکست تحریم‌های ۱۳ آبان آمریکا علیه ایران می‌شود!  (۸۱ نظر)

استعفای «جهانگیری»؛ جنگ زرگری اصلاح‌طلبان یا واقعیت؟/ به انتخابات فکر نکنید، به فکر مردم باشید  (۶۹ نظر)