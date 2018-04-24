جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
7221بازدید
‍ پ

'Master manipulators': Why negotiating with North Korea is fraught with risk

From global pariah to the kid everyone at school wants to be seen with.
کد خبر: ۷۹۳۰۳۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۱ 24 April 2018

From global pariah to the kid everyone at school wants to be seen with.

North Korea's rapid acceptance by some of the world's most powerful nations has been nothing short of incredible.

At the end of 2017, the international community implemented its toughest ever sanctions on Pyongyang, as the country conducted more missile and nuclear tests than at any other time in its history.

Now, just months later, US President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in have agreed to a summit with the country's head of state, Kim Jong Un, and the young leader has made his first foreign trip to meet President Xi Jinping in Beijing. There are also murmurs that Japanese and Russian leaders want an audience.

"The whole world has underestimated Kim Jong Un and North Korea," says a former North Korean professor who still has family in the country and wanted to remain unidentified. He defected in 2014 and now lives in Seoul.

"Looking back, we know how many people predicted North Korea's imminent collapse when Kim Jong Il died, but the Kim regime is still there and going strong."

Familiar pattern

Professor Andrei Lankov, a North Korean expert from Kookmin University in Seoul, says Kim Jong Un's behavior reflects what North Korea has always done when they want to squeeze concessions from the other side.

"They begin to behave in a highly risky and irrational way, creating an acute sense of crisis," he says.

"When almost everybody is beginning to wonder whether North Koreans are really going to strike, or start a war, or do something, North Korea suddenly suggests negotiations, and then extracts concessions for their willingness to go back to the status quo."

Despite this assessment, Lankov admits to being "mildly optimistic" about recent events, adding an imperfect deal is better than no deal at all.

Global leaders underestimate North Korea at their peril, if recent history is any guide.

Kim Il Sung, the founder of North Korea and grandfather of the current leader, managed to exploit a breakdown of relations between China and the Soviet Union in the late 1950s and 1960s to his advantage.

Kim Il Sung signed treaties with both, without the other knowing, in the process extracting political and economic gains from both.

"North Korea shares a border with both [China and the then Soviet Union] ... those are two key patrons, allies, trading partners ... [signing treaties with both] took an extraordinary sophistication on Kim Il Sung's part," says John Delury, a professor at Seoul's Yonsei University.

His son Kim Jong Il took power in 1994 when the economy was in a tailspin after the Soviet Union, one of its main benefactors, collapsed, and relations with the United States were at a low.

A deadly famine gripped the country killing up to 2 million people.

Yet just six years later, Kim Jong Il welcomed the South Korean President Kim Dae-jung to Pyongyang for their first-ever summit, followed by the US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, massive propaganda coups for the leader of a country many assumed would collapse after the hereditary succession.

"Essentially bargaining from a position of such weakness I'd say in the '90s that's pretty remarkable," says Delury. "So, it's in the genes, you shouldn't underestimate North Korea in its sophistication."

'Master manipulators'

Kang Myung-do, who defected in 1994, knows how the Kim family regime works. He was once part of the North Korean elite, the son-in-law of a former Prime Minister.

"All the elites, everyone around Kim Jong Un, are master manipulators and experts," says Kang, who's now a professor of North Korea studies at Kyonggi University.

"Even though their ICBM [intercontinental ballistic missile] technology is not complete, they announced to the world that they are able to reach the US, New York, Washington etc ... Now the US has to see it as their problem. North Korea pulled them into it, so they are in the game now."

Kang believes once Kim Jong Un felt he had enough to bargain with, he used the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea to start playing the diplomacy card. "It worked well, Kim Jong Un is smart."

North Korea accepted President Moon's long-standing invitation to attend the Games held in February, sending Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister, among the high-level delegations.

She was the first member of the Kim family to visit South Korea.

As for the summit between Trump and Kim, which is expected to take place in May or early June, Lankov says the US President will be seeing a true negotiator at work.

"The North Korean elite is fighting for their survival," he says. "Regime collapse is likely to mean death for them, a war is likely to mean death -- the Americans are under much less pressure."

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

یک مرجع تقلید: آپارتمان‌سازی سیاستی انگلیسی است/پاسخ دفتر آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی:...

یک مرجع تقلید: آپارتمان‌سازی سیاستی انگلیسی است/پاسخ دفتر آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی:...

دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده...

دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

المعلم: آمریکا با هر چیزی می‌جنگد جز داعش

آغاز مراسم پیاده‌روی جاماندگان اربعین در تهران

اروپا منتظر دستورالعمل آمریکا برای فروش کالا به ایران

فارین پالیسی: بن سلمان صدام بعدی است

بررسی‌گزینه‌ها درآمریکا برای‌واکنش به قتل خاشقجی

ثبت ورود ۱۵ میلیون زائر به کربلای معلی

خرید و فروش موبایل با شرایط جدید و کد ملی مشخص/ اختلاف ۱۳ میلیون تومانی پراید از کارخانه تا بازار/ خوش‌بینی هند به ادامه واردات نفت ایران/ اخبار ضد و نقیض از ادامه تولید محصولات رنو در داخل

بازتاب توییتری اتفاقات اخیر در شبکه سه

بازتاب توییتری «پیر شدن» وزیر بهداشت

سلفی مسافران هواپیمای اندونزی درحال سقوط

روزنما: توفان شن در سیستان و بلوچستان

از تصویب قانون افزایش حقوق کارمندان دولت در مجلس تا اعلام خروج از برجام با بازگشت تحریم ها

حقوق شاکی در مرحلۀ تحقیقات مقدماتی کدام است؟

زیباترین قلعه‌های دنیا به روایت تصویر

آتشفشانی عجیب با مواد مذاب آبی رنگ!

وب گردی

دوره عملی تحلیل بنیادی به زبان ساده

چک‌ در کدام استان‌ها بیشتر برگشت می‌خورد؟

در ویگو، اختیار انتخاب از هر آژانس هواپیمایی را دارید

ویگو همراه شما برای مدیریت بهتر هزینه‌های سفر

موهاتو قسطی بکار و ماشین هم برنده شو !

خوش تیپ شو و جایزه بگیر

برای پرواز و هتل، اقتصادی‌ترین گزینه را جستجو کنید

مدیریت کله قندی ترافیک در تهران

بیمه تکمیلی انفرادی از 500 هزار تومان در سال

مسئولان بگویند با اجرای FATF چه چیزی گیر مردم می‌آید؟

موشک‌های خارج از میدان‌دید ایران

نقشه مسیر پیاده روی اربعین در کربلا

واکنش پانته آ بهرام به ادعاهای کارگردان دلدادگان
نوشته‌های جالب روی میز نماینده مخالفی که موافق شد/کنایه نقوی حسینی به جهانگیری/واکنش آشنا به نامه جنجالی آیت‌الله یزدی/عضو تیم ملی کشتی: پول نوشابه خریدن هم در مجارستان نداریم!/ارز گران کدام دسته از ایرانیان خارج کشور را بیچاره کرد؟
نامه تند آیت الله یزدی به آیت الله شبیری زنجانی: دیدار با افراد مسئله دار دیگر تکرار نشود/یک نماینده مجلس: شفافیت از این بالاتر که وزیر راه آدرس خانه‌اش را به ما داده؟
انتشار ویدئوی رویارویی قایق تندرو ایرانی و ناو آمریکایی در خلیج فارس/ نشست چهارجانبه ترکیه، روسیه، آلمان و فرانسه در مورد سوریه بدون حضور ایران/ دست رد قطری ها بر سینه «بن سلمان»/وزیر خارجه عمان: زمان پذیرش اسرائیل در منطقه فرا رسیده است
دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رییسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟
یک مرجع تقلید: آپارتمان‌سازی سیاستی انگلیسی است/پاسخ دفتر آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی: طلاب و شاگردان آیت‌الله پاسخ می‌دهند
رفتار عجیب مدیر شبکه سوم سیما و تنش تازه
یازده ضربه کارد به شهرام خوارزمی وارد آمد / با تهدیدهای اطرافیان متهم همچنان امنیت پسرم و خودم در خطر است / تماشای مغزهای کوچک زنگ‌زده بهانه است تا گناهش را تقلیل بخشد
تصاویر درون هواپیمای اندونزی در هنگام سقوط
نیویورک تایمز مدعی شد: دیدار نتانیاهو از عمان و جستجوی کانال ارتباطی با ایران
غلط‌های انگلیسی تابلو‌های شهری قم!
چهار وزیر پیشنهادی دولت،از مجلس شورای اسلامی،رای اعتماد گرفتند
واکنش ایران به سفر نتانیاهو به عمان/توقف انتقال نفت خام از کرکوک به ایران از سوی دولت عراق/ واکنش وزارت خارجه به ادعای مذاکره ایران و آمریکا در عمان
روایت فرمانده آمریکایی از رویارویی با قایق‌های سپاه
کاهش خیره‌کننده نرخ بلیت هواپیما

چالش معرفی «پنج کتاب تأثیرگذار» به خوانندگان تابناک  (۲۱۶ نظر)

در ماه‌های آینده شاهد افزایش حقوق کارگران و کارمندان خواهیم بود/ قطعا تغییرات حقوق قبل از پایان سال خواهد بود  (۱۸۵ نظر)

کنایه سنگین آهنگران به جریان اصلاحات/هشدار رهامی درباره اختلاف روحانی و جهانگیری/امام جمعه یزد: امنیت انتقال آب را خودمان تأمین می‌کنیم  (۱۵۵ نظر)

عزم راسخ استاندار اصفهان برای انتقال آب از سرچشمه‌های کارون  (۱۴۳ نظر)

نوشته‌های جالب روی میز نماینده مخالفی که موافق شد/کنایه نقوی حسینی به جهانگیری/واکنش آشنا به نامه جنجالی آیت‌الله یزدی/عضو تیم ملی کشتی: پول نوشابه خریدن هم در مجارستان نداریم!/ارز گران کدام دسته از ایرانیان خارج کشور را بیچاره کرد؟  (۱۳۲ نظر)

مهم‌ترین دلایل موفقیت پرسپولیس در لیگ قهرمانان آسیا چیست؟  (۱۱۸ نظر)

چهار وزیر پیشنهادی دولت،از مجلس شورای اسلامی،رای اعتماد گرفتند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

ضرب و شتم پناهجویان ایرانی در صربستان/ماجرای ساندویچ فروشی حسن خمینی و یاسر و مهدی هاشمی/نسخه جلیلی برای توسعه صنایع/انتقاد آخوندی از سیاست‌های دولت روحانی  (۱۱۶ نظر)

کشف ۲۴۵۰۰ سکه و ۱۰۸ کیلو طلا در منزل یک زن!/اظهارنظر کواکبیان درباره استعفای جهانگیری/واکنش به حضور تعدادی از نمایندگان در باشگاه برزیلی/هشدار سپاه به کشتی‌های انگلیسی در تنگه هرمز  (۱۱۱ نظر)

بنزین در ایران ارزان نیست/ دولت‌ها یاد گرفته اند هر جا به مشکل می‌خورند، فشار را بر مردم زیاد کنند  (۹۴ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی  (۹۲ نظر)

کنایه علم‌الهدی به جهانگیری/ادعای رویترز درباره اخراج یک دیپلمات ایرانی از فرانسه/نامه محرمانه اطلاعات سپاه به مجلس درباره شایعه گرین‌کارت/نامه‌ی رسول خادم از مجارستان به رئیس جمهور!  (۹۰ نظر)

روحانی: ملت ایران در برابر توطئه‌های آمریکا پیروز شد/ عده‌ای از ارز یارانه‌ای سوءاستفاده کردند  (۸۷ نظر)

انتشار ویدئوی رویارویی قایق تندرو ایرانی و ناو آمریکایی در خلیج فارس/ نشست چهارجانبه ترکیه، روسیه، آلمان و فرانسه در مورد سوریه بدون حضور ایران/ دست رد قطری ها بر سینه «بن سلمان»/وزیر خارجه عمان: زمان پذیرش اسرائیل در منطقه فرا رسیده است  (۸۵ نظر)

تیغ سانسور صدا و سیما بر سریال «دلدادگان»؟!  (۷۵ نظر)