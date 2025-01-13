بازیگر نقش پوتین معرفی شد

\u0628\u0647 \u06af\u0632\u0627\u0631\u0634 \u062a\u0627\u0628\u0646\u0627\u06a9\u061b \u062c\u0648\u062f \u0644\u0627 (\u0628\u0627\u0632\u06cc\u06af\u0631 \u06f5\u06f2 \u0633\u0627\u0644\u0647) \u0628\u0631\u0627\u06cc \u0646\u0642\u0634 \u0648\u0644\u0627\u062f\u06cc\u0645\u06cc\u0631 \u067e\u0648\u062a\u06cc\u0646 \u062f\u0631 \u0641\u06cc\u0644\u0645 \u062c\u062f\u06cc\u062f \u0627\u0644\u06cc\u0648\u06cc\u0647 \u0622\u0633\u0627\u06cc\u0627\u0633 \u0628\u0627 \u0639\u0646\u0648\u0627\u0646 "The Wizard of the Kremlin" \u0627\u0646\u062a\u062e\u0627\u0628 \u0634\u062f\u0647 \u0627\u0633\u062a.