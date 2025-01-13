بازیگر نقش پوتین معرفی شد

جود لا (بازیگر ۵۲ ساله) برای نقش ولادیمیر پوتین در فیلم جدید الیویه آسایاس با عنوان "The Wizard of the Kremlin" انتخاب شده است.
کد خبر: ۱۲۸۲۹۷۱
|
۲۴ دی ۱۴۰۳ - ۰۲:۴۰ 13 January 2025
|
201 بازدید

به گزارش تابناک؛ جود لا (بازیگر ۵۲ ساله) برای نقش ولادیمیر پوتین در فیلم جدید الیویه آسایاس با عنوان "The Wizard of the Kremlin" انتخاب شده است.

اشتراک گذاری
لینک کوتاه
مدیریت سالمندی: چگونه سرازیری زندگی را کنترل کنیم؟
پول دانشگاه‌های برتر ایران و جهان را چه کسی می دهد؟ دانشجو یا دولت؟
از آتش‌سوزی‌های زاگرس تا کالیفرنیا؛ چرا ایران اینترنشنال "رسانه" نیست؟/ صداوسیما نباید راه ایران اینترنشنال را برود!
تور پاییز ۱۴۰۳ صفحه خبر
بلیط هواپیما
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
جود لاو بازیگر مرد پوتین فیلم پوتین بازیگر نقش پوتین خبر فوری
برچسب منتخب
# مهاجران افغان # حمله ایران به اسرائیل # قیمت دلار # سوریه # الجولانی # فیلترینگ
الی گشت
قیمت امروز آهن آلات
قیمت آهن
قیمت میلگرد
قیمت تیرآهن
نظرسنجی
چه حسی به آتش سوزی مهیب لس آنجلس دارید؟
صادرات سیمان به افغانستان برای سدسازی علیه ایران!  (۲۸۵ نظر)
افزایش شمار قربانیان آتش سوزی لس آنجلس/ بایدن: شاهد «صحنه جنگی» هستیم/ ۲۱۰ هزار ایرانی درگیر آتش هستند/ پرهزینه‌ترین فاجعه تاریخ آمریکا  (۱۸۵ نظر)
پاسخی علمی برای جهنم لس‌آنجلس  (۱۶۹ نظر)
۹ میلیارد دلار، ارز صادراتی گم شد؟/ گمرک شفاف سازی کند  (۱۵۳ نظر)
تلویزیون آذربایجان: تبریز، ارومیه، اردبیل، زنجان و خوی خاک آذربایجان است!  (۱۴۸ نظر)
او اکبر هاشمی رفسنجانی بود...!  (۱۴۷ نظر)
حرم حضرت زينب زیر چکمه تروریست‌های تحریرالشام  (۱۴۲ نظر)
علی اف: امام جمعه اردبیل برکنار شود! / زنگزور باز شود / بشار به زباله دان تاریخ رفت و این ادامه دارد! +زیرنویس  (۱۳۵ نظر)
فیلتر یوتیوب و تلگرام هم برداشته می‌شود  (۱۲۵ نظر)
واکنش جانانه توئیتری‌ به جسارت علی‌اف؛ پویش حمایت از آیت الله عاملی چه هدفی دارد؟  (۱۲۲ نظر)
سئوالات تابناک و مخاطبانش از جولانی؛ رهبر تحریرالشام و سوریه!  (۱۰۹ نظر)
اگر تاریخ را ننویسیم دشمن روایت خواهد کرد/مردم باید بدانند کومله ۱۵ نفر از بچه‌های سپاه را جلوی عروس و داماد سربرید!  (۱۰۳ نظر)
لحظات درگیری خونین خواننده سرشناس با همسرش  (۸۹ نظر)
تشدید هشدارها برای پاکسازی واحدهای صنفی از اتباع  (۸۷ نظر)
ناصرالدین شاه پدیده عجیب تاریخ؛ شاهی که روابط جنسی خود را ثبت می‌کرد!  (۸۴ نظر)
tabnak.ir/005Nl5
tabnak.ir/005Nl5