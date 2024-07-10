Professor Shapiro: Biden should withdraw from the 2024 presidential election

Robert Y. Shapiro, professor of Columbia University says, there are serious question about ability of Biden to function effectively in a second term.

TABNAK – Robert Y. Shapiro, professor of Columbia University says, there are serious question about ability of Biden to function effectively in a second term.

He adds: "I think he should withdraw to allow a new generation of candidates to excite the electorate more than he has and could do better against Trump."

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: One in three Democrats think U.S. President Joe Biden should end his re-election bid, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Meanwhile, 78-year-old Trump and 81-year-old Biden have the support of 40% of registered voters, which shows that at least Biden has not lost his position since the debate. Do you think Biden should withdraw from the election? Please explain your reasons.

A: He has if anything lost his position after the debate but not by a lot. However, an increasing number of Democratic politicians think he should withdraw since his candidacy could hurt Democratic candidates for the House and the Senate. There are serious question about his ability to function effectively in a second term. I think he should withdraw to allow a new generation of candidates to excite the electorate more than he has and could do better against Trump.

Q: In this survey, the top Democrats were also introduced as candidates to replace Biden, only Michelle Obama, Barack Obama's wife, had the required acceptance, and others were not better than Biden in the opinion of the respondents. What is your opinion in this connection?

A: Michelle Obama has no interest in running and while others do not do better than Biden -- though Harris does in at least one poll -- they are likely to gain support and they campaign and the media and the electorate start paying attention to them.

Q: Because there is no particular opposition to Biden's presence, but probably with his withdrawal or dismissal, several candidates will enter the field, but there is no clear priority among them. Kamala Harris would definitely be at the top of the list, but she also has issues, including polls showing she doesn't have many supporters. If Biden is removed, who do you think will be chosen as a candidate by the Democratic Party?

A: We don't know. However, Kamala Harris has to be a possible candidate competing with others. If she is not perceived as being treated fairly, the Democrats will have difficulty with the African American vote.

Q: If another person is chosen as a candidate for the Democratic Party, can he be a serious competitor for Donald Trump?

A: Yes. We will not know until it happens. That candidate will not have Biden's age issue and all the negatives associated with him.

Q: How do you evaluate the American election process?

A: The process is free and fair enough. We live in interesting times -- too interesting perhaps!