A senior Iranian military official said that the country’s air vehicles are capable of conducting navigation missions and flying at night.

TABNAK, Jul, 08: The Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Kiumarth Heidari said on Monday, “(Iranian) Ground Force’s equipment and weapons are on the edge of technology. All of our air vehicles are capable of navigating and flying at night.”

He said the country’s missiles with the range of 200 kilometers have dramatically developed comparing to 4 decades ago when they could only cover range of 3 kilometers at the time of Iraq’s imposed war on Iran (1981-1989).