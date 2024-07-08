علی دایی یا رسول خادم؛ چه کسی وزیر ورزش دولت پزشکیان شود؟

Iran ships first cement cargo to Caspian Sea states since opening Rasht-Caspian railway

Iran transported its first cement cargo to Caspian Sea littoral States markets through Rasht-Caspian Port’s railroad.
08 July 2024

TABNAK, Jul, 08: This has been the first cement cargo shipped to Caspian Sea states’ markets via multimodal transport (railroad and maritime networks) since operation of Caspian Port railroad.

 400.000 tons of Iran’s cement is expected to be exported to the states annually following inauguration of Rasht-Caspian railroad.

The railroad was opened late June in a ceremony attended by Iranian Minister of Road and Transportation Mehrdad Bazrpash, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Igor Levitin, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Governor of Astrakhan Oblast Igor Babushkin and the ambassadors of the neighboring countries. 

The project will bring considerable benefits to Iran and regional transport networks. Upon operation of this rail project, which is part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Persian Gulf will be connected to the Caspian Sea via rail.

The 37-kilometer Rasht-Caspian Railway completes the Qazvin-Rasht rail route and connects the city of Rasht to the Caspian Sea.

Located in the northern part of Iran, the primary purpose of the Rasht-Caspian Railway is to enhance connectivity to facilitate transportation and trade links between Iran and the Caspian Sea region northward and to the railway network southward. It provides a more efficient and cost-effective mode of transportation for freight and passengers.

Rasht-Caspian railway iran Republic of Azerbaijan
مسعود پزشکیان
