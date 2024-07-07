پزشکیان از چه روزی رئیس جمهور می شود؟ / یک استعفا در پیش است

Iran ties with neighbors increasing, says acting FM

Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri said on Sunday that the country’s relations with neighbors are growing and based on mutual interactions.
07 July 2024

TABNAK, Jul, 07: “Today, our relations with neighbors are increasing and are based on mutual interactions,” Bagheri said.

“It is a choice by all regional and neighboring countries not to allow their differences and even disputes to become a root for divergence,” he added.

The Iranian acting foreign minister also added that all regional matters could be resolved through negotiations and talks.

Bagheri further called for boosting economic interactions among regional countries and neighbors, reiterating that such integration could guarantee sustainable neighboring ties.

 “Consequently, we can claim that regional countries are able to guarantee stability in the region on their own and forbid meddling by cross-regional states.”

