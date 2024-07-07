Iran raises exporting power industry technical services

TABNAK, Jul, 07: Iran Power Plant Repairs Company (IPRC) has recently completed the project of repair and maintenance services of Mosul Gas Turbine Power Station in the Iraqi city of Mosul, another successful chapter in Iran’s supplement of technical and engineering services resume.

The overhauling of the turbine rotor of Iraq’s Mosul power station, has fetched a total of $185,000 for Iran.

Iran has recently planed active presence in Iraq’s power industry to increase its share of exporting technical and engineering services in the region.

Iran has already overhauled several power plant units in Syria, including its Jandar Power Plant.

The company has plans to broaden his market overseas as it enjoys strong infrastructure and experts.

Having an eye to attend the electricity markets of neighboring states is among the approaches of Iranian Power Plant Repairs Company.

According to IPRC officials, Iran stands first in the Middle East in the field of repairing thermal power plant units and has managed to be among top five countries in terms of manufacturing power plant turbines in the world.