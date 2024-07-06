Azerbaijan’s Aliyev invites Iran’s president elect Pezeshkian to visit Baku

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Iranian President Elect Masoud Pezeshkian over his win in run-off election, as inviting him to pay a visit Baku.

TABNAK, Jul, 06: “Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran based in strong common roots in religion, culture, friendship and brotherhood are very important to us,” Aliyev said in a message.

“We are thrilled that our useful bilateral ties have advanced to the current level in all fields, including economy, transportation, energy and humanitarian areas,” the message further read.

He also said agreements achieved between Tehran and Baku have their roots in mutual respect, good neighborliness, sustainable development and regional security.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

"By gaining a majority of the votes cast on Friday, Pezeshkian has become Iran's next president," the interior ministry said.