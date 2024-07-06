رقابت تنگاتنگ پزشکیان و جلیلی با برتری شکننده یکی از طرفین!

Venezuela, Pakistan congratulate Iran president elect Pezeshkian over his win in poll  

Leaders of Pakistan and Venezuela congratulated Iranian President Elect Masoud Pezeshkian over his victory in the country’s run-off election held on Friday.
06 July 2024

TABNAK, Jul, 06: Veteran Parliamentarian Masoud Pezeshkian managed to win Iran's runoff presidential vote, according to the interior ministry.

Iranian President Elect Masoud Pezeshkian is fully supported by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in line with deepening bilateral brotherly ties the two nations and comprehensive solidarity for useful global cooperation and efforts,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil said in his twitter account, congratulating Iran over successfully holding the 14th presidential election.

“Venezuela believes that the decision made by the Iranian nation will lead to further prosperity of the country and its role playing as a consolidated new power in the multipolar world because it is playing a crucial role in consolidating global peace and development,” the message said.

Moreover, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, in a message, congratulated Pezeshkian over his win the election, reiterating, “Iran and Pakistan have brotherly ties and the relations will be promoted further during Pezeshkian’s term in office.”

He also noted that Pakistan is enthusiastic with cooperating with Iran to advance regional peace and prosperity.

