Saudi King to visit Iran

Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri said Saudi King Salman’s visit to Iran is on agenda of both countries.

TABNAK: Saudi king Salman’s visit to Iran is on our agenda and Saudis’ agenda. However, the new government should be established in Iran to pursue this matter,” Bagheri said.

The Iranian Consulate in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah was officially reopened in June of last year. The two countries had severed their ties in January 2016 after the execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, a prominent Shia cleric in Saudi Arabia, prompted angry protests in front of the Saudi Embassy in Tehran and the kingdom's Consulate in the holy city of Mashhad.

China successfully mediated high-stakes talks between Tehran and Riyadh in March of last year, which led to the conclusion of a deal between the two sides that foresaw the resumption of their ties.