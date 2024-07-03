آخرین مناظره، شب تند اشارات و کنایات / پزشکیان: مشارکت نکردن ۶۰درصد، پیام دارد/ جلیلی: امان از بهانه ها

بازگشت «پرویز پرستویی» به عرصه کنشگری سیاسی/ حضور هنرمندان مشارکت انتخاباتی را بالاتر می‌برد؟

درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری! 

Saudi King to visit Iran

Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri said Saudi King Salman’s visit to Iran is on agenda of both countries.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۵۹۸۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ تير ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۲:۳۰ 03 July 2024

TABNAK: Saudi king Salman’s visit to Iran is on our agenda and Saudis’ agenda. However, the new government should be established in Iran to pursue this matter,” Bagheri said.

The Iranian Consulate in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah was officially reopened in June of last year. The two countries had severed their ties in January 2016 after the execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, a prominent Shia cleric in Saudi Arabia, prompted angry protests in front of the Saudi Embassy in Tehran and the kingdom's Consulate in the holy city of Mashhad.

China successfully mediated high-stakes talks between Tehran and Riyadh in March of last year, which led to the conclusion of a deal between the two sides that foresaw the resumption of their ties.

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran saudi arabia bagheri
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات ریاست جمهوری # مسعود پزشکیان # سعید جلیلی # دور دوم انتخابات

انتخابات دو مرحله ای با مشارکت 40 درصدی/ یک میلیون 800 هزار رای، فاصله پزشکیان با پیروزی قطعی  (۴۳۱ نظر)

درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری!   (۳۱۴ نظر)

حالا شد مناظره!/ جای قالیباف و لاریجانی خالی!/ صدا و سیما محکوم شد  (۲۸۲ نظر)

خانه مسعود پزشکیان کجاست؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

مناظره مودبانه/ جلیلی و پزشکیان گویا قرار قلیون گذاشتن!/ جلیلی کدام است، پزشکیان کدام است؟  (۲۴۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد به دو نامزد ریاست جمهوری؛ دست کم سه عضو کابینه تان را معرفی کنید  (۲۲۵ نظر)

دل نگرانی های «روح افزا»؛ در ایران ۱۴۰۷، نه حجاب داریم نه مذهب!/۲۰ میلیون نفر در غرب پدرشان را نمی‌شناسند  (۲۱۶ نظر)

مناظره اول از دور دوم؛ فرهیختگی بدون برانگیختگی/ از سفره مردم تا بازار بنزین و فیلترشکن  (۲۱۴ نظر)

آخرین مناظره، شب تند اشارات و کنایات / پزشکیان: مشارکت نکردن ۶۰درصد، پیام دارد/ جلیلی: امان از بهانه ها  (۲۰۸ نظر)

رقابت داغ در میانه تیرماه/ مرحله دوم انتخابات چگونه برگزار می شود؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

دورهمی زوج‌های مشهور سینمای ایران در یک کنسرت  (۱۷۰ نظر)

سخنی با آقایان سعید و مسعود/ برنامه‌تان برای «تحریم، گشت ارشاد، فیلترینگ و بنزین» چیست؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ادعای دروغین نامزد اصلاح طلبان درباره قالیباف/ آقای پزشکیان عذرخواهی کنید  (۱۵۹ نظر)

تصاویر ترسناک از افغانی‌ها در حاشیه اصفهان  (۱۴۸ نظر)

سکوت پزشکیان در واکنش توهین هوادارانش در تبریزی‌!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005E8S
tabnak.ir/005E8S