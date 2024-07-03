Iran as a corridor for BRICS agricultural exports

Iranian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Alireza Mohajer said the country could act as a corridor for agricultural exports of BRICS members.

TABNAK: Mohajer taking part in the 14th meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Agriculture in Moscow, said BRICS’s capability to produce 50 percent of food stuff required by the world could provide a unique opportunity for the bloc’s members in terms of production, food security and transportation of food stuff from north to south and west to east.

He further highlighted Iran’s unique geographical position in the region, enabling it to act as a corridor to transfer BRICS countries’ food products through north-south and east-west corridors by means of its aerial, railroad and road networks.

Iran can play a part in the imports of the corn and soybean products of the countries like Brazil to the BRICS states, the deputy minister of agriculture added.

Agricultural ministers from the UAE, Egypt, India, Iran, Brazil and China took part in the meeting hosted by Moscow.

Following an official invitation, Iran announced its acceptance into BRICS on August 24, 2023, with the official membership commencing on January 1, 2024.