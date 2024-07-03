درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری! 

انتخابات دو مرحله ای با مشارکت 40 درصدی/ یک میلیون 800 هزار رای، فاصله پزشکیان با پیروزی قطعی

6 گزینه جایگزین بایدن بعد از عملکرد ضعیف در اولین مناظره؛ ثروتمندترین گزینه کیست؟

Iran as a corridor for BRICS agricultural exports

Iranian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Alireza Mohajer said the country could act as a corridor for agricultural exports of BRICS members.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۵۹۶۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ تير ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۱:۳۵ 03 July 2024

TABNAK:  Mohajer taking part in the 14th meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Agriculture in Moscow, said BRICS’s capability to produce 50 percent of food stuff required by the world could provide a unique opportunity for the bloc’s members in terms of production, food security and transportation of food stuff from north to south and west to east.

He further highlighted Iran’s unique geographical position in the region, enabling it to act as a corridor to transfer BRICS countries’ food products through north-south and east-west corridors by means of its aerial, railroad and road networks.

Iran can play a part in the imports of the corn and soybean products of the countries like Brazil to the BRICS states, the deputy minister of agriculture added.

Agricultural ministers from the UAE, Egypt, India, Iran, Brazil and China took part in the meeting hosted by Moscow.

Following an official invitation, Iran announced its acceptance into BRICS on August 24, 2023, with the official membership commencing on January 1, 2024.

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran brics Agriculture
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات ریاست جمهوری # مسعود پزشکیان # سعید جلیلی # دور دوم انتخابات

انتخابات دو مرحله ای با مشارکت 40 درصدی/ یک میلیون 800 هزار رای، فاصله پزشکیان با پیروزی قطعی  (۴۳۱ نظر)

درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری!   (۳۱۴ نظر)

حالا شد مناظره!/ جای قالیباف و لاریجانی خالی!/ صدا و سیما محکوم شد  (۲۷۶ نظر)

خانه مسعود پزشکیان کجاست؟  (۲۴۹ نظر)

مناظره مودبانه/ جلیلی و پزشکیان گویا قرار قلیون گذاشتن!/ جلیلی کدام است، پزشکیان کدام است؟  (۲۴۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد به دو نامزد ریاست جمهوری؛ دست کم سه عضو کابینه تان را معرفی کنید  (۲۲۵ نظر)

دل نگرانی های «روح افزا»؛ در ایران ۱۴۰۷، نه حجاب داریم نه مذهب!/۲۰ میلیون نفر در غرب پدرشان را نمی‌شناسند  (۲۱۵ نظر)

مناظره اول از دور دوم؛ فرهیختگی بدون برانگیختگی/ از سفره مردم تا بازار بنزین و فیلترشکن  (۲۱۴ نظر)

آخرین مناظره، شب تند اشارات و کنایات / پزشکیان: مشارکت نکردن ۶۰درصد، پیام دارد/ جلیلی: امان از بهانه ها  (۱۹۱ نظر)

رقابت داغ در میانه تیرماه/ مرحله دوم انتخابات چگونه برگزار می شود؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

دورهمی زوج‌های مشهور سینمای ایران در یک کنسرت  (۱۷۰ نظر)

سخنی با آقایان سعید و مسعود/ برنامه‌تان برای «تحریم، گشت ارشاد، فیلترینگ و بنزین» چیست؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ادعای دروغین نامزد اصلاح طلبان درباره قالیباف/ آقای پزشکیان عذرخواهی کنید  (۱۵۹ نظر)

تصاویر ترسناک از افغانی‌ها در حاشیه اصفهان  (۱۴۸ نظر)

سکوت پزشکیان در واکنش توهین هوادارانش در تبریزی‌!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005E8G
tabnak.ir/005E8G