Iran, Spain discuss mutual relations 

Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri and newly-appointed Spanish Ambassador to Tehran Antonio Sanchez Gaspar discussed bilateral ties.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ تير ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۲:۰۸ 02 July 2024

TABNAK: Bagheri and Gaspar conferred on ways to boost bilateral ties as the Spanish envoy presented his credentials to Bagheri.

Earlier in April, Bagheri delved into discussions concerning regional and international affairs with Diego Martínez Belío, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of Spain.

During the telephone exchange, both officials expressed keen interest in enhancing existing relations through a comprehensive reassessment of bilateral ties.

Bagheri and Martínez Belío also exchanged insights on various regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Furthermore, they reached an agreement to sustain ongoing communication and collaborative consultations in the foreseeable future.

In August 2023, Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez highlighted his nation’s willingness to expand trade ties with Iran.

Manuel Albarez made the comments in a phone conversation with late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian as the two chief diplomats discussed a variety of subjects concerning Tehran-Madrid ties and global developments.

