Iran’s nuclear deal, FATF on the spotlight of Jalili, Pezeshkian TV debate

The two candidates vying for the Iranian presidency Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili took part in a debate aired on national TV as they are trying to garner more votes for the upcoming presidential election run-off.

TABNAK: Pezeshkian is a former health minister and senior lawmaker from the northwestern city of Tabriz. Jalili is the former lead nuclear negotiator.

During the debate, Jalili, an opponent to Iran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal, reiterated that the other side (the West) has to comply with its commitments as well, referring to US unilateral withdrawal from the agreement in 2018 and imposing tough sanctions on Iran.

“Mr. Pezeshkian, you are not correctly diagnosing some issues right now. In the cases of FATF and JCPOA, we should ask the other side to fulfill its commitments,” he said, adding, “If the other side says they won't fulfill their commitments, we shouldn't bow down. This is what they did in those 8 years (during Rouhani government).”

“The spokesperson of Rouhani government said if FATF is not implemented, we cannot buy vaccines or pay salaries to employees, (however) several years have passed, and we are paying salaries,’ he added.

However, Pezeshkian, a supporter of the nuclear deal has called for the approval of FATF-related bills to enhance Iran's global trade relations.

“I consider sanctions a serious detriment (to the country). My foreign policy aims to normalize relations with the world. I support the implementation of FATF and JCPOA,” he said, adding, “For me, foreign policy means interaction, economic growth, and engagement—for peace and for people, not at their expense.”

He has already stressed the need to expand ties with all countries, in line with the policy of "Neither East Nor West, Iran" advocated by both founder of Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The reformist candidate has already criticized the political division over the FATF, noting the inconsistency in its support between successive governments. He emphasized that to thrive globally, Iran must cultivate more international connections and maintain a flexible foreign policy.

He highlighted significant financial losses due to the lack of progress on the FATF and JCPOA, stating that sanctions are benefitting certain individuals.

Campaigning for the runoff vote began on Sunday, a day after the results of the June 28 election were announced by the Interior Ministry. Pezeshkian and Jalili received the highest number of votes but no candidate managed to secure the absolute majority, paving the way for the runoff election.