Iran says Hezbollah fully able to deal with Israeli threats 

Iran reiterated that Lebanon’s resistance is fully ready to face Israel’s threats.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ تير ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۱:۱۶ 01 July 2024

TABNAK: Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri in a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated that Lebanese resistance movement is completely prepared to fight off Israel, warning that any act of aggression will be costly for the occupiers.

“They (the Israeli regime) should know that any new mistake they make in Lebanon will create new conditions at the regional level to the detriment of the Zionists, who will not be able to make up for their strategic defeat by (committing) murder and crime,” the senior Iranian diplomat said during the phone call amid Israel’s threats to launch attacks on Hezbollah.

Bagheri further continued that the Israeli regime is not able to restore the situation that existed before its war on Gaza Strip which embarked on October 7.

Fidan, for his part, said, “Massacre is ongoing in Gaza Strip and the International Community is unable to prevent continuation of Zionist regime’s crimes.”

The Turkish official noted that Zionist regime is pursuing the policy of expanding tension across the region, a procedure which will deeply overshadow regional countries.

Hezbollah has been carrying out almost daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions in retaliation for the regime’s aggression against Lebanon and in solidarity with Gaza.

So far, the regime’s genocidal war has killed at least 37,877 people, mostly women and Children, in Gaza and injured 86,969 others.

tabnak.ir/005E1M
