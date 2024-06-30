Iran says ready to revitalize ‘strong bilateral ties’ with Libya 

Iran reiterated its will to revitalize strong bilateral ties it enjoyed with Libya in the past.

TABNAK: Newly-appointed Iranian Ambassador to Libya Einollah Souri in a meeting with Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi said the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to revitalize the strong bilateral relations that the two countries have enjoyed in the past, as presenting his credentials.

He further highlighted various fields for joint cooperation between Iran and Libya in trade, economy, engineering, healthcare and sanitation, medicine and pharmaceuticals and higher educations.

Mohamed al-Menfi, for his part, said his country is ready to exchange senior delegations and expand all-out ties with Iran.

The meeting is regarded as a step towards strengthening ties between Tehran and Tripoli.

In a related statement on June 12, 2023, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani highlighted the strategic importance of Libya for Iran. "Libya is an important Islamic and Arab country, and its security and stability are of great importance to us," Kanaani said during a weekly press briefing.

He informed that an appropriate candidate had been chosen for the position of Iranian ambassador to Libya and that the administrative process for final approval and appointment was nearing completion. Kanaani expressed optimism that with the new Iranian ambassador arrival in Libya, the Iranian embassy in Tripoli would soon resume its official activities.

Before Souri’s appointment, Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani, the former Iranian ambassador to Tunisia, had served as the accredited ambassador to Tripoli. This transition marks a new chapter in Iranian-Libyan relations, promising enhanced diplomatic engagement and cooperation across various sectors.