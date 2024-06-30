Iran’s currency revenues have surged by US$4 billion in spring (March 22-June 21) comparing to similar period in the year before.

Iran’s currency revenues up by US$4bln

TABNAK: Central Bank of Iran has released a report, showing the country’s currency revenues have totaled US$25.5 billion in the first three months of current Iranian calendar year (March 22-June 21) 2024.

Iran’s oil and non-oil exports reached US$25.5 billion during the above-mentioned period.

The country’s trade balance demonstrated a 51.3 percent rise over the three months, jumping to US$11.2 billion from US$7.4 billion.

China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Oman are Iran’s main export target markets.