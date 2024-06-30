Iran joins Doha meeting on Afghanistan

Iranian President's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Ghomi will take part in Doha meeting on Afghanistan.

TABNAK: An Iranian delegation led by Iranian President's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi will take part in Afghanistan’s meeting to be hosted by Doha and is scheduled for June 30-July 1.

Iran aims to express its positions and concerns about Afghanistan and explain its humanitarian policies about Afghan nationals currently residing in across its territory in the meeting, Lazemi Ghomi said.

Iran has already taken part in two previous rounds of Doha meetings on Afghanistan.

“Complicated and serious situation in Afghanistan and the region require all-out consultation of all sides,” he continued.

He further expressed hope that the upcoming talks would ease pains of Afghan nation and create peace, stability, security and lasting development for Afghan nation.