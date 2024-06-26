Saudi rejects Iran’s request to allow Iranian pilgrims vote in presidential poll 

Saudi Arabia refused Iran’s request to permit for enabling Iranian Hajj pilgrims to vote in the country’s presidential election scheduled for Friday.

TABNAK: Saudi Arabia refused to permit 47000 Iranian Hajj pilgrims currently staying in Mecca and Medina cities to take part in the country’s vote slated for Friday.

The objection came as Iran has already provided the ground for the Iranian pilgrims to take part in the poll and the pilgrims have frequently called for ballot boxes. This came where as Countries all over the world have agreed with Iran’s request to hold the elections on their soil.

The snap election comes following tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and some other officials were also on the helicopter when it crashed.