Latest on Iran’s presidential election: Hopefuls’ unveil remarks on talks with West, nuclear deal in TV debate

Iranian presidential election candidates presented their views on the country’s nuclear deal and talks with the West on removing sanctions in the fourth televised debate in the 2024 Iranian presidential election.

TABNAK: Presidential election candidate Massoud Pezeshkian, speaking in the live TV debate called the nuclear deal an ‘advantage earned by previous Iranian government’ referring to the government of Hassan Rouhani, adding some obstacles prevented lasting of the deal.

“If we don't resolve the nuclear deal (JCPOA) and FATF issues, we must create internal cohesion. It means the people are our capital, and we must reconcile with them,” he said.

“If we want to resolve economic problems and improve our interactions with the world, we must settle the cruel sanctions in various ways. We need to finalize FATF (sooner or later),” he said, as highlighting the necessity to resolve interactional banking issues faced by Iran.

Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibar, the Parliament Speaker and another candidate running for the president said in the debate, “My priority in the 14th government (upcoming government) is foreign policy and politics approved by the government.”

“We will hold talks (with the West) for sure and we do reach an agreement,” he said, adding the agreement would be in line with the government’s approved policies ensuring Iran’s economic benefits.

Ghalibaf referred to Iran’s decision to advance enriching uranium to 60 percent, adding that the country will go back to ‘previous agreements’ with the West in case it lifts sanctions on Iran’s Central Bank, insurance and other sectors of economy.

“We must achieve economic growth (in the country) through the lifting of sanctions and creating sustainable jobs,” he noted.

Saeed Jalili, another candidate and former Nuclear Negotiator, taking part in the TV debate, reiterated that the country is able to do well even at the era of sanctions, adding Iran managed to import Covid vaccines although it has been in the FATF blacklist.

He also lambasted the nuclear deal and US unilateral withdrawal from the agreement, saying, “The saying that things do not go well because of sanctions is a wrong understanding.”

Jalili further called for expansion of Iran’s horizons in economic interactions, saying, “The first mistake is Iran’s focus on 2-3 countries which are at odds with Iran on many issues, describing the countries as ‘threats not opportunities’.

He also said every Iranian embassy abroad should turn to be a platform for occupation and earning foreign currencies for Tehran, adding Latin America, Africa and even countries with the resistance fronts could act as a proper opportunity for Iran.

Campaigning for the snap presidential election, scheduled for June 28, is in full swing, with six candidates in the fray—Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Masoud Pezeshkian, lawmaker Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani, former Minister of Justice Mostafa Pourmohammadi, and Saeed Jalili—pulling out all the stops to win voters' favor.