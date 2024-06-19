برای آنهایی که هنوز تصمیم به رأی دادن نگرفته‌اند؛ چرا رأی نمی‌دهید؟!

پزشکیان احمدی‌نژاد جبهه اصلاح‌طلبان نیست! /‍ پزشکیان در اوایل انقلاب حامی حزب اللهی ها بود / کشور با جلیلی به دیوار کوبیده می شود

حرف‌های جنجالی پزشکیان درباره موسوی و دیگران در دانشگاه تهران

Iran to run 48 more renewable power plant units in 3 months

Iran plans to inaugurate 48 renewable power plant units with the capacity of 316 MW across its territory in next 3 months.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۳۴۹۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۳:۲۶ 19 June 2024

TABNAK: Head of Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) Mahmoud Kamani said on Wednesday that the country is going to launch 48 power plant units working with clean energies in all of its provinces to add 316 MW to the current capacity.

Iran would be able to provide 10 percent of its needs from clean energies in case the projects are fully completed, he said.

On Tuesday, Iran launched a solar panels plant with the capacity of 1800 MW in Khomein City, located in Central Markazi Province.

The latest official figures showed that Iran’s renewable electricity production reached 1.186 gigawatts in April.

According to the figures released by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization – an affiliate of the Energy Ministry -- solar power plants had the lion –share in the total renewable capacity during the aforementioned period.

Solar power plants accounted for 58% of renewable electricity production and were followed by wind farms that represented 31% of the total capacity.  

Small hydropower plants and biomass plants stood next, as they accounted for 9% and 1% of the total renewable capacity respectively in April.

The current Iranian government is working on plans to increase the country’s renewable capacity and aims to reach a target of 10,000 MW.

Currently, over 100 large-scale renewable power plants are operating across Iran.

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
آموزشگاه آرایشگری مردانه
خرید چیلر
فریت بار
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran energy electricity
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات # محمدباقر قالیباف # مصطفی پورمحمدی # سعید جلیلی # علیرضا زاکانی # امیرحسین قاضی زاده هاشمی # مسعود پزشکیان # انتخابات ریاست جمهوری

برای آنهایی که هنوز تصمیم به رأی دادن نگرفته‌اند؛ چرا رأی نمی‌دهید؟!  (۳۸۹ نظر)

حرف‌های جنجالی پزشکیان درباره موسوی و دیگران در دانشگاه تهران  (۳۸۷ نظر)

لحظات گیر کردن پزشکیان در مخصمه و نجاتش توسط ظریف  (۳۲۶ نظر)

واکنش شدید حاج منصور ارضی به موضع پزشکیان درباره گشت ارشاد  (۲۷۱ نظر)

مناظره انتخاباتی نامزدهای ریاست جمهوری/جلیلی: سوالات صدا و سیما ایراد دارد/قاضی‌زاده هاشمی: مردم از وعده خسته‌ شدند/قالیباف: تحریم مهم تر است یا بهره وری؟  (۲۶۷ نظر)

بالاخره رخ خواهد داد: اخراج افغانی‌های غیرمجاز  (۲۶۳ نظر)

چهره مشهور بین المللی، حامی قالیباف گشت  (۲۱۸ نظر)

خالکوبی‌های اراذل و‎ ‎اوباش دستگیر شده در تهران  (۲۱۰ نظر)

حمایت یک نماینده اصلاح طلب از قالیباف  (۱۸۳ نظر)

بحث جلیلی با چهره نزدیک به لاریجانی درباره زنان بی‌حجاب  (۱۷۳ نظر)

علی لاریجانی در هواپیمایی به خلبانی قالیباف  (۱۷۲ نظر)

زیدآبادی : باید کشف کنیم پزشکیان برای چه تأیید شده  (۱۷۱ نظر)

جنجال نظرسنجی‌های انتخاباتی / نظرسنجی منتسب به صداوسیما صحت دارد؟  (۱۷۱ نظر)

روزی که پزشکیان دنبال اجرایی شدن گشت ارشاد بود!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

دو موضع متفاوت جلیلی درباره انصراف از کاندیداتوری  (۱۶۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005DUM
tabnak.ir/005DUM