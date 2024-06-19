Iran to run 48 more renewable power plant units in 3 months

Iran plans to inaugurate 48 renewable power plant units with the capacity of 316 MW across its territory in next 3 months.

TABNAK: Head of Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) Mahmoud Kamani said on Wednesday that the country is going to launch 48 power plant units working with clean energies in all of its provinces to add 316 MW to the current capacity.

Iran would be able to provide 10 percent of its needs from clean energies in case the projects are fully completed, he said.

On Tuesday, Iran launched a solar panels plant with the capacity of 1800 MW in Khomein City, located in Central Markazi Province.

The latest official figures showed that Iran’s renewable electricity production reached 1.186 gigawatts in April.

According to the figures released by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization – an affiliate of the Energy Ministry -- solar power plants had the lion –share in the total renewable capacity during the aforementioned period.

Solar power plants accounted for 58% of renewable electricity production and were followed by wind farms that represented 31% of the total capacity.

Small hydropower plants and biomass plants stood next, as they accounted for 9% and 1% of the total renewable capacity respectively in April.

The current Iranian government is working on plans to increase the country’s renewable capacity and aims to reach a target of 10,000 MW.

Currently, over 100 large-scale renewable power plants are operating across Iran.