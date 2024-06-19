Latest on Iran’s presidential elections: Candidates outline different views on nuclear deal in debates, campaigns

Iranians will vote on June 28 in snap elections as nuclear deal and lifting sanctions are still viewed differently by candidates.

TABNAK: Masoud Pezeshkian, a leading hopeful for the contest has recently said, “If we are supposed to have interactions with the world, we are going to need the nuclear deal and nuclear deals.”

“Those who participate in the talks must have the capability of talks and lobbying,” he said.

However, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the current Parliament Speaker who used to support the deal during former President Hassan Rouhani’s term in office, has recently changed his positions in his presidential campaigns, saying, “The nuclear deal caused that we learned a major lesson about the US. Previously, it was assumed that everything would be resolved through direct talks with the US. However, direct talks were held and the nuclear deal was signed on a paper regardless of being considered as good or bad, but eventually, we all witnessed that with one change in the US (administration) the deal was turned to be a wastepaper. It showed that Americas are not trustworthy and are seeing their own interests.”

He has also stressed that Iran’s abiding by nuclear commitments needs actual lifting of sanctions and bringing economic benefits for the nation.

Finally, Saeed Jalili, former Nuclear Negotiator is another opponent of the nuclear deal.

He has already called the deal a ‘bounced check’ which did not work, referring to the US unilateral jumping out of the deal in Donald Trump’s administration in 2018.

On June 9, the Ministry of Interior revealed the final list of qualified candidates to compete in these elections. According to the Constitution, the validation of candidates falls under the responsibility of the Guardian Council, composed of twelve members, half of whom are clerics appointed by the Leader. The remaining six are judges elected by the parliament. Despite lacking legislative powers, the Council plays a crucial role in ratifying all laws passed by parliament to ensure they align with the fundamental Islamic principles of the Islamic Republic.

Mostafa Pourmohammadi, former Minister of Justice, Alireza Zakani, Tehran Mayor and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Head of Iran’s Martyrs and Veterans Foundations are three rivals in the presidential elections.

As momentum builds for Iran’s snap presidential election slated for June 28, candidates in the fray are engaged in hectic campaigning, leaving no stone unturned to impress the electorate.