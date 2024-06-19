برای آنهایی که هنوز تصمیم به رأی دادن نگرفته‌اند؛ چرا رأی نمی‌دهید؟!

پزشکیان احمدی‌نژاد جبهه اصلاح‌طلبان نیست! /‍ پزشکیان در اوایل انقلاب حامی حزب اللهی ها بود / کشور با جلیلی به دیوار کوبیده می شود

حرف‌های جنجالی پزشکیان درباره موسوی و دیگران در دانشگاه تهران

Latest on Iran’s presidential elections: Candidates outline different views on nuclear deal in debates, campaigns

Iranians will vote on June 28 in snap elections as nuclear deal and lifting sanctions are still viewed differently by candidates.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۳۴۴۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۰۹:۴۱ 19 June 2024

TABNAK: Masoud Pezeshkian, a leading hopeful for the contest has recently said, “If we are supposed to have interactions with the world, we are going to need the nuclear deal and nuclear deals.”

“Those who participate in the talks must have the capability of talks and lobbying,” he said.

However, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the current Parliament Speaker who used to support the deal during former President Hassan Rouhani’s term in office, has recently changed his positions in his presidential campaigns, saying, “The nuclear deal caused that we learned a major lesson about the US. Previously, it was assumed that everything would be resolved through direct talks with the US. However, direct talks were held and the nuclear deal was signed on a paper regardless of being considered as good or bad, but eventually, we all witnessed that with one change in the US (administration) the deal was turned to be a wastepaper. It showed that Americas are not trustworthy and are seeing their own interests.”

He has also stressed that Iran’s abiding by nuclear commitments needs actual lifting of sanctions and bringing economic benefits for the nation.

Finally, Saeed Jalili, former Nuclear Negotiator is another opponent of the nuclear deal.

He has already called the deal a ‘bounced check’ which did not work, referring to the US unilateral jumping out of the deal in Donald Trump’s administration in 2018.

On June 9, the Ministry of Interior revealed the final list of qualified candidates to compete in these elections. According to the Constitution, the validation of candidates falls under the responsibility of the Guardian Council, composed of twelve members, half of whom are clerics appointed by the Leader. The remaining six are judges elected by the parliament. Despite lacking legislative powers, the Council plays a crucial role in ratifying all laws passed by parliament to ensure they align with the fundamental Islamic principles of the Islamic Republic.

Mostafa Pourmohammadi, former Minister of Justice, Alireza Zakani, Tehran Mayor and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Head of Iran’s Martyrs and Veterans Foundations are three rivals in the presidential elections.

As momentum builds for Iran’s snap presidential election slated for June 28, candidates in the fray are engaged in hectic campaigning, leaving no stone unturned to impress the electorate.

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
آموزشگاه آرایشگری مردانه
خرید چیلر
فریت بار
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran election iranian presidentional election
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات # محمدباقر قالیباف # مصطفی پورمحمدی # سعید جلیلی # علیرضا زاکانی # امیرحسین قاضی زاده هاشمی # مسعود پزشکیان # انتخابات ریاست جمهوری

برای آنهایی که هنوز تصمیم به رأی دادن نگرفته‌اند؛ چرا رأی نمی‌دهید؟!  (۳۸۹ نظر)

حرف‌های جنجالی پزشکیان درباره موسوی و دیگران در دانشگاه تهران  (۳۸۵ نظر)

لحظات گیر کردن پزشکیان در مخصمه و نجاتش توسط ظریف  (۳۱۸ نظر)

واکنش شدید حاج منصور ارضی به موضع پزشکیان درباره گشت ارشاد  (۲۷۱ نظر)

مناظره انتخاباتی نامزدهای ریاست جمهوری/جلیلی: سوالات صدا و سیما ایراد دارد/قاضی‌زاده هاشمی: مردم از وعده خسته‌ شدند/قالیباف: تحریم مهم تر است یا بهره وری؟  (۲۶۷ نظر)

بالاخره رخ خواهد داد: اخراج افغانی‌های غیرمجاز  (۲۶۳ نظر)

چهره مشهور بین المللی، حامی قالیباف گشت  (۲۱۸ نظر)

خالکوبی‌های اراذل و‎ ‎اوباش دستگیر شده در تهران  (۲۱۰ نظر)

حمایت یک نماینده اصلاح طلب از قالیباف  (۱۸۳ نظر)

بحث جلیلی با چهره نزدیک به لاریجانی درباره زنان بی‌حجاب  (۱۷۳ نظر)

علی لاریجانی در هواپیمایی به خلبانی قالیباف  (۱۷۲ نظر)

زیدآبادی : باید کشف کنیم پزشکیان برای چه تأیید شده  (۱۷۱ نظر)

جنجال نظرسنجی‌های انتخاباتی / نظرسنجی منتسب به صداوسیما صحت دارد؟  (۱۷۱ نظر)

روزی که پزشکیان دنبال اجرایی شدن گشت ارشاد بود!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

دو موضع متفاوت جلیلی درباره انصراف از کاندیداتوری  (۱۶۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005DTa
tabnak.ir/005DTa