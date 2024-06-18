Iran stressed its will to help Afghanistan get through its existing challenges as Kabul is still dealing with severe security and humanitarian challenges.

Acting FM stresses Iran’s will to help Afghanistan overcome its challenges

TABNAK: Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri in a phone call with his Afghan counterpart highlighted Iran’s determination to help Afghanistan defeat its current challenges and move towards progress.

Amir Khan Motaghi who is temporarily heading Afghan Foreign Ministry, for his part, referred to friendly ties between Tehran and Kabul, as expressing hope that bilateral ties between the two countries would expand even further.

Nearly ten days ago, Tehran hosted a meeting of the Moscow Format Regional Contact Group on Afghanistan, where key issues concerning Afghanistan, the third Doha meeting, and some other topics were discussed.

Three years after the triumphant return of the Taliban to Kabul, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains dire.

Since the Taliban takeover, Iran has sought to help the neighboring country overcome multilayered challenges. An example of which is the time when Iran calmed down situation and urged a diplomatic solution at the time of border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan.