Iran envoy meets Saudi crown prince in Mina

Iranian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Mina.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۲:۱۴ 18 June 2024

TABNAK: Iranian Envoy to Riyadh Alireza Enayati and the kingdom’s Crown Prince held talks in Mina, located near Saudi Arabia’s Hejazi region.

No more fresh details of the talks have come out so far.

Iran and Saudi Arabia severed their diplomatic ties in 2016 after angry protesters attacked Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran following the execution of a prominent cleric and swelled crackdown on the Shia population in the Arab kingdom. 

Since signing a reconciliation deal in March of 2023 mediated by China, the two Muslim nations have swiftly moved towards a full thaw. Riyadh and Tehran exchanged ambassadors last September and have officially invited each other’s leaders to visit. 

iran saudi arabia mohammad bin salman
