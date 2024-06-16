Iran, UAE top diplomats stress ending genocide in Gaza, sending aid to Palestinians   

Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri and Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the catastrophic situation caused by the Israeli genocidal war in the Gaza Strip in a phone call.

“It is necessary that Islamic countries use all available tools to stop Zionist genocide in Gaza and help the oppressed people of the region,” Bagheri said in the phone call.

The Emirati top diplomat, on his part, referred to Jordan emergency meeting on Palestine, stressing the importance of sending human aid to Gaza Strip.

“The UAE is doing what it can to stop the war and send human aid to Gazans and this is our humanitarian duty,” he said.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.