Latest on Iran’s presidential elections: Candidates stress foreign policy in campaigns

Campaigning for snap presidential election in Iran scheduled for June 28 is gaining momentum, with hopefuls highlight expanding the country’s foreign policy horizons in TV debates and field events.

TABNAK: Principalist Iranian Presidential candidate Saeed Jalili and former nuclear negotiator, said ‘Economic growth and prosperity needs extensive interactions with the world,” adding world is not limited only to 3-4 countries, referring to challenges in Iran’s political and economic ties with world countries.

Jalili made the remarks in a 90-minute-long televised round-table political discussion on Friday.

“Foreign policy is a completely smart and real arena, where we should make maximal use of (available) opportunities and recognize (existing) threats,” he said, adding, in the field of foreign policy, the opportunities available to the country outnumber threats.

Pointing to his slogan, “A world of opportunities, a mega leap for Iran,” he reasserted, “Today, we have numerous opportunities in (the field of) foreign policy, of which we can draw maximal benefit through (proper) planning and realize a mega leap for Iran.”

“We are currently at a juncture, where international developments are in transition, which is to our benefit and can yield opportunities for us,” the candidate specified.

He made the remarks as the country is dealing with consequences of US-led western sanctions mainly targeting the energy sectors.

Masoud Pezeshkian, another presidential hopeful who is also a lawmaker, has stressed expanding horizons in the foreign policy.

He also vowed to prioritize reform in the country if he emerges victorious in the upcoming election.

The candidate also defined the priority of his foreign policy based on principles of Iran’s dignity, reason and interests.’

“The more we improve our foreign relations, the closer we get to the afore-mentioned policy.” He noted,

Mostafa Pourmohammadi, another candidate who formerly served as Minister of Justice, in his TV campaign said, “I will pursue a strong diplomacy. We are not afraid of any talks. We do not escape any talks. We will pursue this policy seriously. We will use national capacity, armed forces and hard and of power for progress in the international scene.”

However, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Iranian Parliament Speaker and another candidate has reiterated ‘interactions with Iran’s neighbors, friendly and Islamic countries,’ in his recent TV campaign.

He also strssed vast opportunities for economic and security cooperation between Iran and Persian Gulf countries.

The presidential candidate in an interview with Iranian al-Alam News Network refered to the country’s 2015 landmark nuclear deal with the West, saying “Americans are not trustworthy,” referring to the US unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

Iran will vote for a new president on June 28. The election was called after president Ebrahim Raisi lost his life along with seven others on May 19, when a helicopter carrying them crashed into a mountainous area in northwest Iran amid foggy conditions.

Six candidates have been approved by the Constitutional Council last Saturday.