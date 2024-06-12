Iran acting FM visits Baghdad, Iraqi Kurdistan region

Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani will head to Erbil following his two-day stop in Iraq starting on Thursday, said an Iranian informed source.

TABNAK: Bagheri plans to meet with Iraqi officials during his stay in the neighboring Iraq, he said. The visit comes as Bagheri has recently gone to Syria and Lebanon in a regional tour.

Issues of mutual interests as well as the latest developments in Palestine and Gaza are among key topics to be discussed by the Iranian and Iraqi officials during the visit.

On June 4, Bagheri arrived in Syria on the second leg of his regional tour after visiting Lebanon. The main goal of his regional tour has been boosting synergy among resistance groups in their confrontation with Israel.

Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah and Bagheri conferred on the latest political and security developments in the region, particularly in Palestinian and Lebanese fronts.

Also in Syria, Bagheri and President Bashar al-Asaad discussed a wide range of issues during a meeting, including the crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip as well as the need to end the crimes of Israel against the Palestinian people.