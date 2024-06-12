ابهامات و حواشی جالب شماره حساب جلیلی؛ اکانتی غیر رسمی با دسترسی به ریز تراکنش‌های ستاد

اختصاصی/ آیا از لانینا باید ترسید؟/ رابطه «دورپیوندی» این پدیده با ایران

ماجرای «خون فروشی» به کشورهای عربی چیست؟/ مراجعه بالای شهروندان برای اهدای خون به مردم غزه

Iran says E3 members settling political accounts with Tehran through IAEA

Iran said France, Germany and Britain have turned the IAEA into a place to settle political accounts with Tehran.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۲۲۸۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۴:۱۳ 12 June 2024

TABNAK: Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani slammed E3 (Britain, France and Germany) recent letter to the UNSC which raised unfounded allegations that Iran has not abided by the nuclear deal.

“It was a deceiving move,” Bagheri said in an interview with Russia Today, referring to the letter falsely accusing Iran of violating its nuclear deal commitments. “Iran has not committed any transgressions or violations. The three European countries are taking advantage of the IAEA technical mechanism to make up for their failures in other fields.”

He also blasted the E3 members for lack of any ‘positive move’ on talks over last 2 years. “They show no serious will to pursue the talks, but falsely accuse Iran of violating its commitments and this is a deceiving move. “They have turned the IAEA into a place to settle political accounts with Iran and will go nowhere.”

A few days ago, Iran’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations has firmly rejected allegations by the IAEA against the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear program.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the rotating president of the UN Security Council Joonkook Hwang on Thursday, Amir Saeed Iravani said Tehran’s decision to take remedial measures is in full compliance with its inherent right under Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The resolution was issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors on Wednesday.

Bagheri Kani also slammed the US for sending weapons to Israel and arming it to keep massacre in Gaza Strip and making political gestures on the other hand.

iran europe jcpoa bagheri
# انتخابات # مسعود پزشکیان # مصطفی پورمحمدی # سعید جلیلی # علیرضا زاکانی # امیرحسین قاضی زاده هاشمی # محمدباقر قالیباف # انتخابات ریاست جمهوری

