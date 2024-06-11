اختصاصی/ آیا از لانینا باید ترسید؟/ رابطه «دورپیوندی» این پدیده با ایران

Iran rejects reports on suspending long-term strategic deal with Russia

Iran dismissed reports and speculations that it has suspended its long-term comprehensive cooperation deal with its main ally Russia.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۴:۰۳ 11 June 2024

TABNAK: Iran-Russia strategic deal is being finalized between the two sides, and “What has been mentioned as suspension of the agreement by some media is wrong and mistranslation of Russian officials’ remark,” Iranian Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali wrote in a message in his twitter account.

Russia and Iran have developed close ties in recent years, pushing against what they see as pernicious US foreign policy in an effort to establish what they say would be a fairer multipolar world order.

Earlier Russia RIA state news agency said that the agreement between Moscow and Tehran on comprehensive cooperation has been temporarily suspended due to problems that Iranian partners are facing.

"This is a strategic decision of the leadership of the two countries," RIA cited Zamir Kabulov, the foreign ministry official as saying. "The process ... has stopped due to problems that our Iranian partners have."

Work on a new major agreement between Moscow and Tehran was announced in September 2022 during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the late President of the Islamic Republic Ebrahim Raisi.

