Iran’s GDP doubles in 3 years

Iran’s gross domestic product (GDP) has doubled in 3 years, International Monetary Fund said in a report.

TABNAK: Iran’s GDP reached 195.528 billion dollars in 2020, but it surged to 403.528 billion dollars in 2023, showing a 106 percent rise based on current prices.

Iran stood 51st in 2020 global GDP ranking but it managed to rank 37th in 2023.

Earlier in January, the IMF in its World Economic Outlook said Iran’s economy is likely to grow at 3.7% in the financial year of 2024 and at a similar pace (3.2%) the year after.

The significant growth projection for Iran came as the report put the country among the top 30 economies in the world after India for the highest economic growth in 2023.

The 5.4 percent growth in 2023 has been unprecedented in recent years and the best performance of Iran's economy since the US withdrawal in 2018 from an international nuclear deal with Tehran and the implementation of a policy of maximum pressure on the country.