اسامی تایید صلاحیت شدگان ریاست جمهوری چهاردهم اعلام شد؛ رقابت در شش ضلعی انتخابات

تسهیلات ۷،۰۰۰،۰۰۰،۰۰۰،۰۰۰ تومانی بدون بازپرداخت بانکی +سند/ شرکتی زیان‌ده که بیش از یک میلیارد دلار، ارز دولتی گرفت!

تیبای جلیلی، تجهیز شده یا معمولی؟!

بازدید 149

Iran’s GDP doubles in 3 years

Iran’s gross domestic product (GDP) has doubled in 3 years, International Monetary Fund said in a report.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۱۸۷۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۰۹:۵۶ 10 June 2024

TABNAK: Iran’s GDP reached 195.528 billion dollars in 2020, but it surged to 403.528 billion dollars in 2023, showing a 106 percent rise based on current prices.

Iran stood 51st in 2020 global GDP ranking but it managed to rank 37th in 2023.

Earlier in January, the IMF in its World Economic Outlook said Iran’s economy is likely to grow at 3.7% in the financial year of 2024 and at a similar pace (3.2%) the year after.

The significant growth projection for Iran came as the report put the country among the top 30 economies in the world after India for the highest economic growth in 2023.

The 5.4 percent growth in 2023 has been unprecedented in recent years and the best performance of Iran's economy since the US withdrawal in 2018 from an international nuclear deal with Tehran and the implementation of a policy of maximum pressure on the country.

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
آموزشگاه آرایشگری مردانه
خرید چیلر
فریت بار
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran gdp economy
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات # تایید صلاحیت # مسعود پزشکیان # مصطفی پورمحمدی # سعید جلیلی # علیرضا زاکانی # امیرحسین قاضی زاده هاشمی # محمدباقر قالیباف # انتخابات ریاست جمهوری
لحظه انهدام گنبد آهنین با موشک ایرانی
تصاویر سفر ماه عسل مونا کرمی و سپند امیرسلیمانی
اسامی تایید صلاحیت شدگان ریاست جمهوری چهاردهم اعلام شد؛ رقابت در شش ضلعی انتخابات
عملیات‌‌ روانی علیه اتباع افغانستانی در ایران‌؟
سکانس رقص پارسا پیروزفر با همسر داوود رشیدی
تصاویر سردار حاجی‌زاده در خانه سرتیم حفاظت رئیسی
توفان حسن یزدانی در آستانه المپیک بعداز ۸ماه دوری از تشک؛ فتح بوداپست با ضربه‌فنی یک آمریکایی در فینال/ کامران قاسم‌پور خط خورد
بن سلمان با سفر به ایران مسیر پادشاهی را هموار می کند/ حرکت چراغ خاموش چین در خلیج فارس/ دلیل گرایش بحرین به دیپلماسی با ایران
پوتین، ترکیه را تهدید کرد
واژگونی کامیون روی ۸ سواری در تهران
ادعاهای رائفی‌پور درباره سقوط هلی کوپتر رئیسی: خلبان، خلبان رهبری بوده است!
اشتباه بچگانه و حیرت‌آور کشتی‌گیر ایران در ثانیه آخر + ویدئو / ساروی تنها طلاییِ روز برنزی در بوداپست/ هت‌تریک تلخ شکست مقابل آذربایجان/ قهرمانی تیم رنگرز با ۸ برنز!
عیادت کریم باقری از پیشکسوت استقلال
غیر ایرانی‌ها درباره بازی همستر چه می‌گویند؟
نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره همستر و نات کوین

عملیات‌‌ روانی علیه اتباع افغانستانی در ایران‌؟  (۵۱۹ نظر)

شما ترجیح می دهید رئیس جمهور آینده ایران، چه کسی باشد؟  (۴۷۳ نظر)

اسامی تایید صلاحیت شدگان ریاست جمهوری چهاردهم اعلام شد؛ رقابت در شش ضلعی انتخابات  (۳۹۲ نظر)

نمایش شکل جدید فقر بر پشت‌بام خانه‌های تهران  (۲۸۱ نظر)

محمدباقر قالیباف رئیس مجلس رسماً ثبت نام کرد / معاون اول حسن روحانی کاندیدا شد / پورمحمدی، بذرپاش، آخوندی و منظور هم نام نویسی کردند / مخبر، سعید محمد و عارف نیامدند  (۲۵۲ نظر)

درباره محمود احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌توان گفت؟!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

افزایش ۵۰ درصدی اخراج اتباع افغانستانی از ایران  (۱۷۹ نظر)

تیبای جلیلی، تجهیز شده یا معمولی؟!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

مامور پلیس در عملیات تعقیب و گریز آسمانی شد  (۱۴۸ نظر)

همستر حساب شما را خالی می‌کند؟ / «ضربه زدن» یا ضربه دیدن؛ مساله این است  (۱۴۰ نظر)

نوشته ادایی یک مغازه برای تذکر حجاب به مشتریان  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مزاحمت زنان برای احمدی نژاد در بازار تهران: خوشگل شدی! تو رو خدا زنگ بزن  (۱۱۵ نظر)

متن کامل قطعنامه ضدایرانی در آژانس بین المللی انرژی اتمی/ ایران چگونه واکنش نشان می دهد؟  (۱۰۵ نظر)

نمایش شبانه زشت تلویزیون از فوتبال ایران؛ تهمت ، فحاشی و درگیری! / همه احضار شدند  (۱۰۳ نظر)

لحظه انهدام گنبد آهنین با موشک ایرانی  (۱۰۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005D4G
tabnak.ir/005D4G