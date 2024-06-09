Latest on Iran’s elections: Hopefuls allowed to start campaign on Monday

Iranian presidential elections candidates are allowed to begin their campaigning activities on Monday, said Iran’s Constitutional Council Spokesman Hadi Tahan-Nazif on Sunday.

TABNAK: The vetting and approval process of all presidential elections was over on June 9 and the candidates will have the right to start their campaign activities on Monday, he said.

Iran’s Constitutional Council, a 12-member election supervisory body, said it has finalized the list of qualified presidential candidates and delivered it to the Interior Ministry to be published.

Iran will vote for a new president on June 28. The election was called after Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi lost his life along with seven others on May 19, when a helicopter carrying them crashed into a mountainous area in northwest Iran amid foggy conditions.

The five-day registration for the election concluded on June 3, with 80 candidates putting their names down for the race.

The Constitutional Council is tasked to vet the registered candidates within seven days, with the possibility of extending the period by another five days.