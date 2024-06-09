تیبای جلیلی، تجهیز شده یا معمولی؟!

هشدار یک متخصص در مورد همستر/ با سلامتی خود بازی نکنید

انتقاد بی سابقه سازمان روانشناسی از افعی تهران/ این سکانس تخلف و ممنوع است! 

Latest on Iran’s elections: Hopefuls allowed to start campaign on Monday

Iranian presidential elections candidates are allowed to begin their campaigning activities on Monday, said Iran’s Constitutional Council Spokesman Hadi Tahan-Nazif on Sunday.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۱۷۷۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۵:۰۱ 09 June 2024

TABNAK: The vetting and approval process of all presidential elections was over on June 9 and the candidates will have the right to start their campaign activities on Monday, he said.

Iran’s Constitutional Council, a 12-member election supervisory body, said it has finalized the list of qualified presidential candidates and delivered it to the Interior Ministry to be published.

Iran will vote for a new president on June 28. The election was called after Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi lost his life along with seven others on May 19, when a helicopter carrying them crashed into a mountainous area in northwest Iran amid foggy conditions.

The five-day registration for the election concluded on June 3, with 80 candidates putting their names down for the race.

The Constitutional Council is tasked to vet the registered candidates within seven days, with the possibility of extending the period by another five days. 

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
آموزشگاه آرایشگری مردانه
خرید چیلر
فریت بار
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran president iranian presidentional election
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات # تایید صلاحیت # مصطفی پورمحمدی # مسعود پزشکیان # امیرحسین قاضی زاده هاشمی # علیرضا زاکانی # سعید جلیلی # محمدباقر قالیباف # انتخابات ریاست جمهوری
نمایش شکل جدید فقر بر پشت‌بام خانه‌های تهران
لحظه انهدام گنبد آهنین با موشک ایرانی
روایت شبکه عربی از «ایران دوم»: شوکه‌مان می‌کند
نوشته ادایی یک مغازه برای تذکر حجاب به مشتریان
نگرانی شبکه اماراتی از یک موشک در یمن: ایرانی است!
عملیات‌‌ روانی علیه اتباع افغانستانی در ایران‌؟
تصاویر سردار حاجی‌زاده در خانه سرتیم حفاظت رئیسی
توفان حسن یزدانی در آستانه المپیک بعداز ۸ماه دوری از تشک؛ فتح بوداپست با ضربه‌فنی یک آمریکایی در فینال/ کامران قاسم‌پور خط خورد
مزاحمت زنان برای احمدی نژاد در بازار تهران: خوشگل شدی! تو رو خدا زنگ بزن
بن سلمان با سفر به ایران مسیر پادشاهی را هموار می کند/ حرکت چراغ خاموش چین در خلیج فارس/ دلیل گرایش بحرین به دیپلماسی با ایران
تصاویر سفر ماه عسل مونا کرمی و سپند امیرسلیمانی
جدول لیگ ملت‌های والیبال با ادامه قعرنشینی ایران
در ذهن ایرانیان، بحرین هنوز استانی از ایران است
ادعاهای رائفی‌پور درباره سقوط هلی کوپتر رئیسی: خلبان، خلبان رهبری بوده است!
سهیل مهدی شنبه راهی زندان می‌شود!

عملیات‌‌ روانی علیه اتباع افغانستانی در ایران‌؟  (۴۸۵ نظر)

شما ترجیح می دهید رئیس جمهور آینده ایران، چه کسی باشد؟  (۴۷۲ نظر)

یک جامعه شناس: کاش احمدی‌نژاد تأیید شود  (۲۸۴ نظر)

نمایش شکل جدید فقر بر پشت‌بام خانه‌های تهران  (۲۷۹ نظر)

کار را بدهید دستم دلار را می‌آورم زیر ۲۰ هزار تومان  (۲۶۴ نظر)

محمدباقر قالیباف رئیس مجلس رسماً ثبت نام کرد / معاون اول حسن روحانی کاندیدا شد / پورمحمدی، بذرپاش، آخوندی و منظور هم نام نویسی کردند / مخبر، سعید محمد و عارف نیامدند  (۲۵۲ نظر)

تعداد کاندیداها به 37 نفر رسید / محمود احمدی نژاد رسماً ثبت نام کرد / وزیر ارشاد با معاون و برادر داماد رئیسی آمد / صف بلند وزرا و نمایندگان مجلس / سعید محمد بر سر قبر شهید ابراهیم رئیسی؛ دورخیز برای ثبت نام؟ / شریعتمداری ثبت نام کرد  (۲۵۰ نظر)

اسامی تایید صلاحیت شدگان ریاست جمهوری چهاردهم اعلام شد؛ رقابت در شش ضلعی انتخابات  (۲۴۴ نظر)

چهره احمدی نژاد وحشت زده در هجوم مردم  (۲۴۱ نظر)

سند جدید و جنجالی از بازی پرسپولیس - مس  (۲۱۸ نظر)

درباره محمود احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌توان گفت؟!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

افزایش ۵۰ درصدی اخراج اتباع افغانستانی از ایران  (۱۷۹ نظر)

تیبای جلیلی، تجهیز شده یا معمولی؟!  (۱۷۴ نظر)

پرویز مظلومی وسط پخش زنده صداوسیما را ترک کرد!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

مامور پلیس در عملیات تعقیب و گریز آسمانی شد  (۱۴۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005D2d
tabnak.ir/005D2d