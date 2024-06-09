تیبای جلیلی، تجهیز شده یا معمولی؟!

هشدار یک متخصص در مورد همستر/ با سلامتی خود بازی نکنید

انتقاد بی سابقه سازمان روانشناسی از افعی تهران/ این سکانس تخلف و ممنوع است! 

بازدید 104

Iran says Bahrain willing to normalize diplomatic ties

Bahrain has sent a message to the Islamic Republic of Iran through Russia in a bid to normalize mutual relations with Tehran after eight years, said an Iranian official.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۱۶۹۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۰۹:۱۸ 09 June 2024

TABNAK: The remarks were made by Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to the Iranian President Mohammad Jamshidi in a televised interview.

Jamshidi further noted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had also requested to normalize relations with Iran through Chinese President Xi Jinping.   

“Likewise, Bahrain has sent a message to Iran through Russia to normalize relations with Iran,” he continued.

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that there was no reason to postpone the resumption of ties between his country and Iran.

He had said that Manama was looking forward to improving its relations with Tehran, according to Bahrain News Agency.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani recently visited Tehran to offer condolences on the passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, who lost his life alongside seven others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on May 19.

In 2016, Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Iran following Saudi Arabia's decision to cut ties with Tehran. Ties between the two neighbors severed after execution of a Shiite cleric by Saudi Arabia and attacks on the kingdom’s diplomatic missions in Iran.

In March 2023, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached a groundbreaking agreement in China to restore bilateral diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions.

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
آموزشگاه آرایشگری مردانه
خرید چیلر
فریت بار
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran bahrain relationship
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات ریاست جمهوری # انتخابات # رفح # حج # قیام 15 خرداد
نمایش شکل جدید فقر بر پشت‌بام خانه‌های تهران
لحظه انهدام گنبد آهنین با موشک ایرانی
روایت شبکه عربی از «ایران دوم»: شوکه‌مان می‌کند
نوشته ادایی یک مغازه برای تذکر حجاب به مشتریان
نگرانی شبکه اماراتی از یک موشک در یمن: ایرانی است!
تصاویر سردار حاجی‌زاده در خانه سرتیم حفاظت رئیسی
توفان حسن یزدانی در آستانه المپیک بعداز ۸ماه دوری از تشک؛ فتح بوداپست با ضربه‌فنی یک آمریکایی در فینال/ کامران قاسم‌پور خط خورد
عملیات‌‌ روانی علیه اتباع افغانستانی در ایران‌؟
بن سلمان با سفر به ایران مسیر پادشاهی را هموار می کند/ حرکت چراغ خاموش چین در خلیج فارس/ دلیل گرایش بحرین به دیپلماسی با ایران
مزاحمت زنان برای احمدی نژاد در بازار تهران: خوشگل شدی! تو رو خدا زنگ بزن
جدول لیگ ملت‌های والیبال با ادامه قعرنشینی ایران
در ذهن ایرانیان، بحرین هنوز استانی از ایران است
سهیل مهدی شنبه راهی زندان می‌شود!
ادعاهای رائفی‌پور درباره سقوط هلی کوپتر رئیسی: خلبان، خلبان رهبری بوده است!
عیادت کریم باقری از پیشکسوت استقلال

شما ترجیح می دهید رئیس جمهور آینده ایران، چه کسی باشد؟  (۴۷۲ نظر)

عملیات‌‌ روانی علیه اتباع افغانستانی در ایران‌؟  (۴۰۴ نظر)

یک جامعه شناس: کاش احمدی‌نژاد تأیید شود  (۲۸۴ نظر)

نمایش شکل جدید فقر بر پشت‌بام خانه‌های تهران  (۲۷۹ نظر)

کار را بدهید دستم دلار را می‌آورم زیر ۲۰ هزار تومان  (۲۶۴ نظر)

محمدباقر قالیباف رئیس مجلس رسماً ثبت نام کرد / معاون اول حسن روحانی کاندیدا شد / پورمحمدی، بذرپاش، آخوندی و منظور هم نام نویسی کردند / مخبر، سعید محمد و عارف نیامدند  (۲۵۲ نظر)

تعداد کاندیداها به 37 نفر رسید / محمود احمدی نژاد رسماً ثبت نام کرد / وزیر ارشاد با معاون و برادر داماد رئیسی آمد / صف بلند وزرا و نمایندگان مجلس / سعید محمد بر سر قبر شهید ابراهیم رئیسی؛ دورخیز برای ثبت نام؟ / شریعتمداری ثبت نام کرد  (۲۵۰ نظر)

چهره احمدی نژاد وحشت زده در هجوم مردم  (۲۴۱ نظر)

سند جدید و جنجالی از بازی پرسپولیس - مس  (۲۱۸ نظر)

درباره محمود احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌توان گفت؟!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

افزایش ۵۰ درصدی اخراج اتباع افغانستانی از ایران  (۱۷۹ نظر)

پرویز مظلومی وسط پخش زنده صداوسیما را ترک کرد!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

مامور پلیس در عملیات تعقیب و گریز آسمانی شد  (۱۴۸ نظر)

همستر حساب شما را خالی می‌کند؟ / «ضربه زدن» یا ضربه دیدن؛ مساله این است  (۱۴۰ نظر)

چه کسانی برای ریاست جمهوری ثبت نام کردند؟  (۱۳۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005D1O
tabnak.ir/005D1O