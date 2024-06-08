هشدار یک متخصص در مورد همستر/ با سلامتی خود بازی نکنید

انتقاد بی سابقه سازمان روانشناسی از افعی تهران/ این سکانس تخلف و ممنوع است! 

همستر حساب شما را خالی می‌کند؟ / «ضربه زدن» یا ضربه دیدن؛ مساله این است

Iran exports 1.5 mln oil barrels to China in May

Iran’s crude exports to China reached the highest level in seven months following a recovery in refining margins.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۱۶۰۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۵:۱۱ 08 June 2024

TABNAK: Beijing bought 1.54 million barrels of oil per day from Iran in May, the highest number since October, Kpler said in a report.

Over half of the oil shipment has been sent to buyers in Qingdao, Shandong Provice, eastern China, where many independent refiners are clustered.

The refiners faced weak margin profit this year in crude output, which led to less production as well.

The refineries produce a quarter of the Asian nation’s refining capacity with gasoil is the main output.

Beijing has long said it opposes Washington's “long-arm” jurisdiction, and has urged that sanctions on Iran be dropped.

Iran is exporting about 2 million bpd of crude oil as well as condensate and products, as Tehran has boosted production to nearly 3.6 million bpd, say people familiar with the matter, or near its maximum of about 4 million bpd.

In China, traders and analysts say, Iranian oil is bought by independent refineries concentrated in the coastal province of Shandong.

Similarly, last April, Bloomberg reported that “Chinese private refineries are buying more Iranian oil despite the rising competition for supplies from Russia.”

“So-called teapots are prioritizing the flows, with Russian supplies getting more pricy as mainstream buyers such as state-owned Chinese refiners and Indian processors take a greater share,” the report read.

China is Iran’s largest trade partner. As two major countries targeted with US sanctions, Iran and China have increased their cooperation in recent years to offset the impact of the illegal bans on their economies.

The two countries signed a landmark 25-year partnership agreement in March 2021 in an attempt to strengthen their long-standing economic and political alliance.

Rapidly-growing Chinese demand for more crude is encouraging Iran to ramp up its oil production. Dozens of oil refineries in China are now purchasing oil from Iran.  

Based on data and analytics gathered by the Kpler research company in Europe, some 90 percent of Iran's crude oil exports went to China.

In past years, the Islamic Republic has been working towards building its bonds with China. Iran's president and his Chinese counterpart met in Beijing last February and agreed to call for US sanctions to be lifted.

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
آموزشگاه آرایشگری مردانه
خرید چیلر
فریت بار
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran china oil export
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات ریاست جمهوری # انتخابات # رفح # حج # قیام 15 خرداد
نمایش شکل جدید فقر بر پشت‌بام خانه‌های تهران
مهاجرت سیامک انصاری به دانمارک پس از درگیری با احسان علیخانی؟
روایت شبکه عربی از «ایران دوم»: شوکه‌مان می‌کند
نگرانی شبکه اماراتی از یک موشک در یمن: ایرانی است!
نوشته ادایی یک مغازه برای تذکر حجاب به مشتریان
جمیله علم‌الهدی در دانشگاه فردوسی
لحظه انهدام گنبد آهنین با موشک ایرانی
جزئیات عملیات ترور سردار سلیمانی در سوریه
همستر حساب شما را خالی می‌کند؟ / «ضربه زدن» یا ضربه دیدن؛ مساله این است
تصاویر سردار حاجی‌زاده در خانه سرتیم حفاظت رئیسی
توفان حسن یزدانی در آستانه المپیک بعداز ۸ماه دوری از تشک؛ فتح بوداپست با ضربه‌فنی یک آمریکایی در فینال/ کامران قاسم‌پور خط خورد
بن سلمان با سفر به ایران مسیر پادشاهی را هموار می کند/ حرکت چراغ خاموش چین در خلیج فارس/ دلیل گرایش بحرین به دیپلماسی با ایران
مزاحمت زنان برای احمدی نژاد در بازار تهران: خوشگل شدی! تو رو خدا زنگ بزن
سرانجام تلخ زننده گل قهرمانی آلمان
در ذهن ایرانیان، بحرین هنوز استانی از ایران است

شما ترجیح می دهید رئیس جمهور آینده ایران، چه کسی باشد؟  (۴۷۰ نظر)

یک جامعه شناس: کاش احمدی‌نژاد تأیید شود  (۲۸۴ نظر)

نمایش شکل جدید فقر بر پشت‌بام خانه‌های تهران  (۲۷۹ نظر)

کار را بدهید دستم دلار را می‌آورم زیر ۲۰ هزار تومان  (۲۶۴ نظر)

آیا احمدی نژاد تایید صلاحیت می‌شود؟  (۲۶۰ نظر)

محمدباقر قالیباف رئیس مجلس رسماً ثبت نام کرد / معاون اول حسن روحانی کاندیدا شد / پورمحمدی، بذرپاش، آخوندی و منظور هم نام نویسی کردند / مخبر، سعید محمد و عارف نیامدند  (۲۵۲ نظر)

تعداد کاندیداها به 37 نفر رسید / محمود احمدی نژاد رسماً ثبت نام کرد / وزیر ارشاد با معاون و برادر داماد رئیسی آمد / صف بلند وزرا و نمایندگان مجلس / سعید محمد بر سر قبر شهید ابراهیم رئیسی؛ دورخیز برای ثبت نام؟ / شریعتمداری ثبت نام کرد  (۲۵۰ نظر)

چهره احمدی نژاد وحشت زده در هجوم مردم  (۲۴۱ نظر)

سند جدید و جنجالی از بازی پرسپولیس - مس  (۲۱۸ نظر)

وحید حقانیان آمد، برق رفت! / زاکانی ثبت نام کرد / اطرفیان احمدی نژاد: او می‌آید / معاون احمدی نژاد ثبت نام کرد / ثبت نام پزشکیان همراه دخترش: انصراف نمی‌دهم / کاندیداها به 18 نفر رسید  (۲۱۵ نظر)

درباره محمود احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌توان گفت؟!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

افزایش ۵۰ درصدی اخراج اتباع افغانستانی از ایران  (۱۷۹ نظر)

پرویز مظلومی وسط پخش زنده صداوسیما را ترک کرد!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

نظر ۱۱ کارشناس داوری درباره گل قهرمانی پرسپولیس  (۱۵۰ نظر)

مامور پلیس در عملیات تعقیب و گریز آسمانی شد  (۱۴۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005Czu
tabnak.ir/005Czu