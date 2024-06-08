هشدار یک متخصص در مورد همستر/ با سلامتی خود بازی نکنید

انتقاد بی سابقه سازمان روانشناسی از افعی تهران/ این سکانس تخلف و ممنوع است! 

همستر حساب شما را خالی می‌کند؟ / «ضربه زدن» یا ضربه دیدن؛ مساله این است

India’s Position in Iran’s ‘Look to the East’ policy

Ebrahim Raisi’s administration has prioritized its ‘Look to the East’ policy. Although the focus is on Russia and China, India also has a special place in this policy.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۱۶۰۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۵:۰۳ 08 June 2024

Javad Heiran-Nia

TABNAK: Ebrahim Raisi’s administration has prioritized its ‘Look to the East’ policy. Although the focus is on Russia and China, India also has a special place in this policy. Iran and India consider the development of Chabahar port vital for establishing the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and connecting Afghanistan to Central Asia. The INSTC can strengthen Iran’s relations with India and Russia and provide these countries with geopolitical and geo-economic benefits. At the same time, it allows India to find a suitable route to Central Asia, Eurasia, and Europe, bypassing Pakistan and competing with China in creating international corridors, including the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). On its part, Iran sees India as a balancing factor against China and believes that India has a special place in the new world order. According to Iran’s interpretation, the U.S. hegemonic order has collapsed and the international order is witnessing a shift from Western powers to Eastern ones. This issue brief, while enumerating the fields of cooperation between Iran and India and its opportunities, also analyzes the related structural and regional obstacles.

Read full text

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
آموزشگاه آرایشگری مردانه
خرید چیلر
فریت بار
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran india asia foreign policy
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات ریاست جمهوری # انتخابات # رفح # حج # قیام 15 خرداد
نمایش شکل جدید فقر بر پشت‌بام خانه‌های تهران
مهاجرت سیامک انصاری به دانمارک پس از درگیری با احسان علیخانی؟
روایت شبکه عربی از «ایران دوم»: شوکه‌مان می‌کند
نگرانی شبکه اماراتی از یک موشک در یمن: ایرانی است!
نوشته ادایی یک مغازه برای تذکر حجاب به مشتریان
جمیله علم‌الهدی در دانشگاه فردوسی
لحظه انهدام گنبد آهنین با موشک ایرانی
جزئیات عملیات ترور سردار سلیمانی در سوریه
همستر حساب شما را خالی می‌کند؟ / «ضربه زدن» یا ضربه دیدن؛ مساله این است
تصاویر سردار حاجی‌زاده در خانه سرتیم حفاظت رئیسی
توفان حسن یزدانی در آستانه المپیک بعداز ۸ماه دوری از تشک؛ فتح بوداپست با ضربه‌فنی یک آمریکایی در فینال/ کامران قاسم‌پور خط خورد
بن سلمان با سفر به ایران مسیر پادشاهی را هموار می کند/ حرکت چراغ خاموش چین در خلیج فارس/ دلیل گرایش بحرین به دیپلماسی با ایران
مزاحمت زنان برای احمدی نژاد در بازار تهران: خوشگل شدی! تو رو خدا زنگ بزن
سرانجام تلخ زننده گل قهرمانی آلمان
در ذهن ایرانیان، بحرین هنوز استانی از ایران است

شما ترجیح می دهید رئیس جمهور آینده ایران، چه کسی باشد؟  (۴۷۰ نظر)

یک جامعه شناس: کاش احمدی‌نژاد تأیید شود  (۲۸۴ نظر)

نمایش شکل جدید فقر بر پشت‌بام خانه‌های تهران  (۲۷۹ نظر)

کار را بدهید دستم دلار را می‌آورم زیر ۲۰ هزار تومان  (۲۶۴ نظر)

آیا احمدی نژاد تایید صلاحیت می‌شود؟  (۲۶۰ نظر)

محمدباقر قالیباف رئیس مجلس رسماً ثبت نام کرد / معاون اول حسن روحانی کاندیدا شد / پورمحمدی، بذرپاش، آخوندی و منظور هم نام نویسی کردند / مخبر، سعید محمد و عارف نیامدند  (۲۵۲ نظر)

تعداد کاندیداها به 37 نفر رسید / محمود احمدی نژاد رسماً ثبت نام کرد / وزیر ارشاد با معاون و برادر داماد رئیسی آمد / صف بلند وزرا و نمایندگان مجلس / سعید محمد بر سر قبر شهید ابراهیم رئیسی؛ دورخیز برای ثبت نام؟ / شریعتمداری ثبت نام کرد  (۲۵۰ نظر)

چهره احمدی نژاد وحشت زده در هجوم مردم  (۲۴۱ نظر)

سند جدید و جنجالی از بازی پرسپولیس - مس  (۲۱۸ نظر)

وحید حقانیان آمد، برق رفت! / زاکانی ثبت نام کرد / اطرفیان احمدی نژاد: او می‌آید / معاون احمدی نژاد ثبت نام کرد / ثبت نام پزشکیان همراه دخترش: انصراف نمی‌دهم / کاندیداها به 18 نفر رسید  (۲۱۵ نظر)

درباره محمود احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌توان گفت؟!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

افزایش ۵۰ درصدی اخراج اتباع افغانستانی از ایران  (۱۷۹ نظر)

پرویز مظلومی وسط پخش زنده صداوسیما را ترک کرد!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

نظر ۱۱ کارشناس داوری درباره گل قهرمانی پرسپولیس  (۱۵۰ نظر)

مامور پلیس در عملیات تعقیب و گریز آسمانی شد  (۱۴۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005Czo
tabnak.ir/005Czo