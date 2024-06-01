Tariq Raouf, former Director General of the Atomic Energy Agency says France and Germany will draft a resolution and try to table it, but without US support, there is no chance and thus after threatening a resolution they will back down.

Tariq Rauf: US knows that Iran has not taken decision to make nuclear weapons

TABNAK – Tariq Raouf, former Director General of the Atomic Energy Agency says France and Germany will draft a resolution and try to table it, but without US support, there is no chance and thus after threatening a resolution they will back down.

“The US knows that Iran has not taken a decision to make a weapon,” Rauf told TABNAK

Following is the text of the TABNAK interview with Tariq Raouf.

Q: Some news sources (Reuters) report the disagreement between the United States and European countries regarding the issuance of a resolution against Iran in the upcoming meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Don't you think this opposition is because the issuance of the resolution can hurt the indirect talks between Iran and the United States and Iran's cooperation with the IAEA?

A: At the IAEA for the June Board meeting coming up, France and Germany are pushing for a resolution against Ira regarding the continuing stalemate over unresolved safeguards issues at two sites in Iran; but the US is not supportive. Even in the EU, not all EU States support France and Germany. The backstory is that both France and Germany are pandering to Israel and Netanyahu in pushing for a resolution. The US is preoccupied with Biden's reelection, the war in Ukraine and Gaza and do not want to take on a new front on Iran. In addition, again there are back channel talks between US/Iran in Doha following the exchange of missile attacks involving Iran and Israel.

Q: Do you think that the Board of Governors will issue a resolution against Iran?

A: It is highly unlikely a resolution will be put up. I think France and Germany will draft a resolution and try to table it, but without US support there is no chance and thus after threatening a resolution they will back down.

Q: Some believe that America is not looking for another resolution against Iran. Some attribute this to the upcoming US presidential elections. What is your assessment?

A: The US knows that Iran has not taken a decision to make a weapon and there are no indications of preparing to make a weapon, despite comments by Dr Ali Akbar Salehi and others. Hence, the US will remain quiet on the Iran file.