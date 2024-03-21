کانال National Archaeology، ویدیوی از ایران منتشر کرد که تا اینجا نزدیک به 4 میلیون بازدید داشته است. این کانال همراه با این ویدیو متن فوق العاده‌ای درباره ایران منتشر کرد: «Iran, with its vast and diverse landscapes, showcases exceptional beauty that combines the diversity of nature with the richness of history. Its mountains sparkle with the charm of colors, as the whiteness of snow on their peaks meets the greenery of fertile valleys and the captivating flowers of gardens. The lush green plains harmonize with the expansive deserts, creating a unique natural tableau where the beautiful spectrum of colors is reflected. In this context, Iran's grand history enhances this beauty through its connection with ancient civilizations that stretched across the ages. The influence of Persian and Achaemenid empires becomes evident in the unique historical artifacts and landmarks. The splendor of Iran extends beyond nature and history to its cultural richness, manifested in literature and the arts. Its heritage shines through in artistic architecture and refined music, giving it a distinctive allure that sets it apart among the world's magnificent destinations. | ایران با مناظر وسیع و متنوعش، زیبایی استثنایی را به نمایش می گذارد که تنوع طبیعت را با غنای تاریخ ترکیب می‌کند. کوه‌های آن از جذابیت رنگ‌ها می‌درخشند، زیرا سفیدی برف روی قله‌هایشان با سرسبزی دره‌های حاصلخیز و گل‌های گیرا باغ‌ها برخورد می‌کند. دشت‌های سبز سرسبز با بیابان‌های وسیع هماهنگ می‌شوند و تابلوی طبیعی منحصربه‌فردی را ایجاد می‌کنند که در آن طیف زیبای رنگ‌ها منعکس می‌شود. در این زمینه، تاریخ بزرگ ایران این زیبایی را از طریق پیوند با تمدن‌های باستانی که در طول اعصار گسترده شده‌اند، افزایش می‌دهد. تأثیر امپراتوری های ایران و هخامنشی در آثار و بناهای تاریخی منحصر به فرد آشکار می‌شود. شکوه و جلال ایران از طبیعت و تاریخ فراتر رفته و به غنای فرهنگی آن که در ادبیات و هنر تجلی یافته است می رسد. میراث آن در معماری هنری و موسیقی تصفیه شده می درخشد و جذابیت خاصی به آن بخشیده است که آن را در میان مقاصد باشکوه جهان متمایز می کند.» این ویدیوی فوق العاده را در تابناک می‌بینید.