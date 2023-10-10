The unveiling of Iran's first restaurant NFT

NFTs are actually non-fungible tokens that are referred to as special and unique collectible digital assets, these tokens are known as digital tokens that are based on the blockchain and are stored in it, NFT is abbreviated as Non-Fungible Token means non-exchangeable token.

Noyan restaurant, which is one of the most popular restaurants in the country, on September 29, 2023, the seventh day of the week at 7:7 pm, at the same time as the birth of his new child named "Noyan Happy", which was attended by artists, athletes, media and owner experts in the field of blockchain and artificial intelligence held, announced that it will release its first NFT to the digital market; "Noyan Happy" is supposed to work in the field of organizing events, finger food and designing events outside the complex.

Dr. Ali Mesrian, CEO of Noyan Tourism Complex, who authored and compiled the book The Sixth Continent and Digital Arts years ago, stating that the Sixth Continent; Virtual space is the web and social networks, announced: Noyan restaurant used NFTs to be active in the sixth continent, to share innovation, digitization and digital arts with the restaurant's staff and guests.

He continued: Noyan Restaurant is trying to dedicate itself to the digital market and using modern technologies, as it has been a leader in the field of restaurants, to be a leader in connecting the food industry with technology.

The CEO of Noyan Tourism Complex stated: The use of NFT is not an advertising issue, but a change in the world culture and also the way people interact and conduct transactions with each other, and Noyan Restaurant is the first food brand in the country to enter this field. has done.

Dr. Mesryan said: In its first step in the field of digital business, this restaurant launched its NFT under the name NOYAN - DISCOUNT CARD 77 in the world's largest NFT auction at the address: https://opensea.io/NOYANRESTAURANT. By purchasing this NFT, customers can benefit from Noyan's special services and discounts and become a member of Noyan's 6th Continent customer club.

It should be mentioned that Noyan Tourism Complex is one of the oldest restaurants in the green area of Alborz, located in Mehrshahr Karaj, with beautiful architecture and design, a relaxing environment, in the heart of pleasant nature; With an emphasis on the quality of raw materials, healthy and delicious Iranian and foreign foods, diverse and separate spaces, hosting affords the dignity of cheap guests.

Previously, in the field of food, the McDonald's brand in the world had entered the blockchain field and offered NFT to customers.

