Alireza Hasanvand, a wrestler from Lorestan, won the gold medal in the Turkish International Wrestling Tournament in the weight of 130 kg.

Hassanvand, who wrestles in the weight of 130 kg, managed to defeat his opponents and won the gold medal of this competition.

This tournament is being held in Antalya, Türkiye.

