How cryptocurrency works + trading OKExchange

تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ اسفند ۱۴۰۱ - ۱۱:۱۴ 25 February 2023

Cryptocurrency. Just hearing these two words can be intimidating for some, but it's time to get comfortable with the concept. Cryptocurrencies are on the rise and becoming more and more of a player in the global economy. If you've been wanting to understand how cryptocurrency works but don't know where to start, we have created this guide just for you! We will be taking a deep dive into the subject of cryptocurrency and providing an explanation that is easily understood by beginners. So if you want to learn more about cryptocurrencies and understand how they work, read on!

Definition of cryptocurrency based on the opinion of ok-ex.io experts

Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual asset that uses cryptography for security. Cryptocurrencies are decentralized, meaning they are not subject to government or financial institution control. 

  • Investing in cryptocurrency is much more affordable
  • Say goodbye to systematic risks, frauds and inconveniences. In terms of its ability to facilitate international transactions in an effective manner, cryptocurrency has the potential to change the world.
  • Cryptocurrency is not issued by central banks and its decision-making process, issuing of new units as well as very transferability aspect provides independence from local economic problems.
  • Cryptocurrency is decentralized, so it's less likely to be affected by inflation or the currency market fluctuations people see in other currencies.

Bitcoin, the first and most well-known cryptocurrency, was created in 2009. Cryptocurrencies are often traded on decentralized exchanges and can also be used to purchase goods and services.

How is cryptocurrency made?

Cryptocurrency is created through a process called mining. Miners are rewarded with cryptocurrency for verifying and committing transactions to the blockchain, a public ledger of all cryptocurrency transactions.

The mining process involves solving a complex mathematical puzzle that takes time and computing power. The first miner to solve the puzzle gets to add the next block of transactions to the blockchain and receives a reward in the form of cryptocurrency. This reward is how new currency is generated.

How to trade bitcoin in OK Exchange

In order to trade bitcoin on OK Exchange, you will first need to create an account and deposit some funds. Once you have done so, you can then click on the "Exchange" tab and select the currency pairs that you wish to trade. For example, if you want to trade BTC for USDT, you would select the "BTC/USDT" pair.

Once you have selected your currency pair, you will be able to see the order book and the various prices at which people are willing to buy or sell that particular currency pair. You can then place an order at the price that you are willing to pay or sell at.

If your order is matched with another user's order, a trade will be executed and the coins will be transferred to your account. You can then withdraw your coins to a personal wallet or hold them on the exchange for future trading.

How to transfer cryptocurrency from OK Exchange to TrustWallet

Assuming you have cryptocurrency in your OK Exchange account and want to move it to your TrustWallet, here are the steps:

  1. On the OK Exchange website (ok-ex.io), log in and go to your Assets page.
  2. Find the currency you want to transfer in the list of assets and click the Withdraw button next to it.
  3. Enter or paste your TrustWallet address into the Recipient Address field. You can also add a note for yourself in the Optional Note field.
  4. Enter the amount of currency you want to transfer and click Submit.
  5. A pop-up window will appear confirming your transaction details. Review them and click Withdraw if everything looks correct, or Cancel if something needs to be changed.
  6. Depending on the currency you're withdrawing, you may need to confirm your transaction via email or SMS before it can be processed.

Conclusion

In conclusion, cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that uses cryptography for security. Cryptocurrency is decentralized, meaning it is not subject to government or financial institution control. Bitcoin, the first and most well-known cryptocurrency, was created in 2009. Cryptocurrencies are often traded on decentralized exchanges and can also be used to purchase goods and services.

 

