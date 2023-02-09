Iranian pistachio site kivaaz

Pistachios are one of the most important garden products in Iran. Iran is the largest producer of pistachios in the world and has been the world's largest producer of pistachios for centuries. But gradually, other countries began to compete with Iran in the field of pistachio production and trade. Currently, after America, Iran is the second pistachio producer in the world. The export of pistachios from Iran started for the first time about 100 years ago. Today, this product is one of the most valuable and largest non-oil export data-x-items of Iran.

The most diverse and high quality type of pistachio is obtained in Iran. Meanwhile, other countries have only one type of pistachio, which does not reach the level of Iranian pistachio in terms of quality. According to historical documents, among the oldest pistachio-growing areas in Iran, we can mention Sarkis, Gorgan, Qom, Ferdous, Qazvin, Semnan, Jiroft, Damghan, Rafsanjan, Kerman, Yazd, Sirjan and Isfahan.

Iranian pistachio

Cultivation of this product has been popular since 1500 years ago in Qazvin, Semnan, Jiroft and Damghan and from 100 to 250 years ago in Rafsanjan, Kerman, Yazd, Sirjan and Isfahan. But currently, Kerman province and Rafsanjan region are known as the most important pistachio production areas in Iran and the world. Horticulture in a traditional and independent way and neglecting modern science as well as a lack of trust in experts in this science have made provinces with a history of 1500 years in this field to be in the next ranks of the importance of growing this crop.

kivaaz company is one of the largest producers of high-quality Iranian pistachios. You can visit www.kivaaz.com to buy Iranian pistachios with unique taste.

Iranian pistachio is the most popular pistachio in the world

Iran is considered one of the largest and most important exporters of pistachios in the world, and the best type of pistachios in the world is found in Iran. Not only raw and roasted pistachios are among the important components of sweet and salty nuts, but also the fresh and fresh type of pistachio that comes to the market in late summer and early autumn has many fans.

In addition, its core is crushed and ground in baking many sweets and cakes, and also in the form of slices to decorate some mixed pilafs, such as Shirinpilov, Marsa Pilov, Carrot Pilov, etc. At the same time, they make delicious jam from its soft and fresh skin.

Iranian pistachio

What is the position of Iranian pistachios in the world?

The English name Pistachio is derived from the Persian name Pisteh. Pistachio is also known as green almond. Pistachios are mixed with Iranian culture and in fact are present in all aspects of Iranian life. Pistachio nuts are mentioned in stories in Iranian literature and are also used in beliefs and customs such as Nowruz (Iranian New Year) as well as Yalda festival and even in weddings and funerals.

Poets and important literary figures introduced pistachio nuts in their works. No joyous celebration and festival in Iran could be held without using pistachio nuts. It was also used together with other nuts such as walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, raisins, etc. Iranian New Year is famous for consuming and eating pistachios. Pistachio seeds are an important strategic product of Iranian agricultural production.

The best and most valuable flavor in Iranian Pistachios

Undoubtedly, Iranian pistachios have the best taste and the highest nutritional value. The special weather conditions of Kerman province are the best place for the growth of pistachio seeds. Iranian pistachio offers a set of different advantages of pistachio compared to other types of pistachio in the world separately. In addition, it offers much higher nutritional value for the money. Iranian pistachios are unrivaled and famous in the world in terms of taste.

Iranian pistachio

The flavor of Iranian pistachios increases by roasting at higher temperatures. Also, its unsaturated fat increases with this work. This high temperature of pistachio roasting and roasting removes any contaminating bacteria that may be present in raw pistachios. Iran exports between 150,000 and 200,000 tons of pistachios every year. As long as there is a global demand for Iranian pistachios, this export can reach several million tons per year.

Soon, Iran will be considered as the producer of 50% of the world's pistachio production. 360,000 hectares of Iran's land are under pistachio cultivation, and Kerman province supplies 77% of Iran's pistachio needs. This province is considered the most important area in the world for growing pistachios. Other areas where pistachios grow in Iran include Yazd, Khorasan, Fars, Semnan, Sistan and Baluchistan, Qazvin, Isfahan and Qom.

The advantages of Iranian Pistachios compared to other types

The following list explains the important advantages of Iranian pistachios:

1. Diversity

There are different types of Iranian pistachio cultivars. 4 types of these cultivars that are for international trade: Fandango (which includes 40% of pistachio orchards), Kale Ghochi (which includes 20% of pistachio orchards), and Akbari (which includes 15% of pistachio orchards). and Ahmed Aghaei (which includes 12% of pistachio orchards) which is increasing in the last two cases. Each of these cultivars has a different variety, characteristic and taste compared to other cultivars.

2. The higher ratio of pistachio kernel to its hard shell

Iranian pistachios have a higher ratio of kernel to shell, which means that for the same quantity of pistachios you buy, you have bought more kernels.

3. Cooking

Considering that pistachios have higher unsaturated fat, Iranian pistachios have the capacity to cook and withstand temperatures between 160 and 180 degrees Celsius.

4. Well roasting and smelling the brain creates a unique taste in it, while it removes and destroys any kind of living bacteria from the roasted brains. It is clear that temperatures lower than 120 degrees Celsius, which some manufacturers recommend, will not provide the two mentioned advantages.

5. Taste

Over a long period of time, pistachio consumers around the world preferred to try and use the taste of Iranian pistachio and preferred it to other flavors. All 4 varieties and commercial types of Iranian pistachio have a rich, unique and special taste.

6. Trade

Many producers, buyers, exporters and importers of Iranian pistachios create perfect competitive conditions in the market. As a result, it provides fair business opportunities to those who are candidates to buy and sell Iranian pistachios.

/kivaaz.com/ar

End of ad reporting/