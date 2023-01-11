Akbar Khazaei, the only ifbb professional bodybuilding judge in Iran, was invited to judge the second competition of Iraq Muscle Show 2023

The second round of ifbb pro bodybuilding competition will be held in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq on 27/ Jan/2023, and Akbar Khazaei will be one of the five judges from the officials of the World Professional Bodybuilding Federation (ifbb pro), Other judges of this competition are Serge and Amy from the USA, Leona from the Netherlands and Mohammad Ashkanani from Kuwait.

This is Akbar Khazai's seventh judgment in the last year in the ifbb pro or npc bodybuilding competitions.

The promoters of this competition are Mohammad Barakat and Khalid Al-Mohsenawi.

Akbar Khazaei is currently the only ifbb pro bodybuilding judge from Iran who judges in international professional bodybuilding competitions. He was one of the ifbb judges who said goodbye to amateur bodybuilding in 2021 when he entered the world of professional judging.

The most advanced bodybuilding event in the world is the Mr. Olympia competition, and access to that is possible only through the mr Olympia qualifier contests of the ifbb pro leagues that are held worldwide, the upcoming Iraq muscle show is similar to ifbb pro league contests .