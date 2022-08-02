who is benyamin rezai or ben marco

Benyamin Rezaei is a young Iranian travel blogger, traveler and documentary maker. He was born in 1984 in Karaj, Iran, and has traveled to more than 65 countries for 12 years.

Benyamin is known as (Benyamin Marco) on YouTube and Instagram pages. And he is one of the most creative and intelligent documentaries in the field of travel and tourism, who has produced more than 190 travel documentary makers with creative ideas. And the important and attractive parts of the hard and easy experiences of his travels have been broadcasted in his virtual space since the very beginning of his activity and are added to the followers of his travels daily.

Benyamin Rezaei, because of his great interest in travel and adventure since his childhood, studied in the field of tourism in order to build the path of his dreams as an adult, and this great love and interest made him decide to build his dreams the way he wants with all the ease and difficulty. He Become a Marco Polo in his time. And take a step on the way to discover experiences that will give him more meaning in a boundless world. Benyamin has published several books about his travel experiences and interests in his life: (Yedooneh vali Mardoneh, Immmigration to Istanbul, eighty days around Europe, eight years around the world, African diamonds)

In 2009, he closed his bag and left all his attachments and dependencies in his homeland with the hope of tomorrow to immigrate to Istanbul, Turkey. to take a step towards his dreams. During his 4 years of migration, he spent his life in different cities of this country with the job of tour leader and other jobs, and then from 2010 to 2017, with the job of tour leader, along with personal growth from his knowledge and experience of his travels, he went to other countries. From the continents of Asia, Europe and Africa, he colored the notebook of his experiences line by line and crossing the roads from border to border taught him to be a devoted lover who does not depend on circumstances.

In 2019, Benyamin traveled around Europe with his personal car (Peugeot 207) and it was this trip that made him more popular. In this trip, he set the record of traveling to the farthest point in Europe (Strait of Gibraltar) with an Iranian car.

During the years 2018 and 2021, he also traveled to Canada, where he gained experiences from the Rocky Mountains to the largest rivers in the world, which reminded him of the flow of life.

As a motivated and purposeful young Iranian, he has created a new and different perspective for those who are interested in traveling and has given courage to those who are interested in adventures so that they can more easily accept that with all the challenges and problems that Iranians face in traveling, especially They are going on adventurous journeys to follow their dreams and dreams and build them.

Today, by reading books and following the daily growth of life in the style of virtual space, it is easier to get acquainted with travel, which travel bloggers buy these experiences with small costs to make more of their own experiences.

If you are interested in Benjamin's travel documentaries and tasting the taste and pleasure of different cultures and lifestyles of people from all over the globe, travel with him on his virtual pages, follow his virtual pages.

Website:bentrips.com

Instagram:benyamin.Marco

Youtube:benyaminMarco

The end of the ad report/