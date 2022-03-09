نامه‌ باقی به پوتین

به گزارش تابناک، عمادالدین باقی، فعال حقوق بشر، در نامه‌ای به ولادیمیر پوتین رییس جمهور روسیه به حمله‌ی آن کشور به اوکراین پرداخت.

متن کامل نامه عمادالدین باقی به رئیس جمهور روسیه در پی می‌آید:

جناب آقای پوتین، رئیس دولت فدراسیون روسیه

با درود و احترام

پیام بلند بالای شما درآغاز جنگ را خطاب به مردم روسیه و بقیه دنیا به عنوان ادله توضیحی و توجیهی حمله به اوکراین به دقت خواندم.

من به عنوان یک مدافع سرسخت حقوق بشر در ایران نمی‌توانم نسبت به برخی از ادله شما که موجه سازی جنگ و به خطر انداختن صلح در منطقه و جهان است بی تفاوت باشم به ویژه که سرنوشت کشور شما و اقدامات و تصمیمات شما بر وضعیت سیاسی و حقوق بشری میهن عزیز ما ایران هم تاثیرات مستقیمی بر جای خواهد نهاد. از آنجا که این یک نامه رسمی است از ادب دیپلماسی پیروی می‌کنم.

در نامه شما ۵ نکته برای من جلب توجه کرد که اگر چه برخی از آن‌ها ارتباط مستقیمی با حقوق‌بشر ندارد، اما برآیند ان‌ها آثار مستقیم بر صلح و حقوق بشر در جهان دارد. جنگ قربانیان زیادی از نظامیان و غیر نظامیان و کودکان و سالخوردگان می‌گیرد و آثار ویرانگر آن تا دهه‌ها برجای می‌ماند. با گذشت سه دهه از پایان جنگ تجاوزکارانه صدام حسین که با حمایت کشور شما (که آن زمان عضو سازمان امنیتی اش بودید و بعد هم نوستالژی آن را داشته اید) و آمریکا و اروپا بر ملت ایران تحمیل شد ما هنوز از آثار آن رنج‌می بریم. جنگ را تحت هیچ شرایطی نمی‌توان توجیه کرد مگر در صورت حمله مستقیم نظامی و دفاع در برابر تجاوز که رویه همیشگی ایران بوده است:

۱- به صراحت اعلام می‌کنید دلیل شروع جنگ، گسترش ناتو تا مرز‌های روسیه است، اما این نکته را مسکوت می‌گذارید که لتونی، استونی، لیتوانی، چند کشور از کشور‌های جدا شده از اتحاد شوروی، سالیانی است که عضو اتحادیه اروپا و ناتو شده‌اند و هم مرز روسیه اند و نروژ و فنلاند و لهستان هم عضو اتحادیه اروپا هستند و گرجستان هم درخواست عضویت داده است و نه خطری برای روسیه داشته اند و نه روسیه تاکنون متعرض آن‌ها شده است، چرا فقط این بهانه در مورد اوکراین است؟ ترکیه دیگر عضو ناتو و متحد آذربایجان همسایه روسیه است که سوادی پیوستن به اتحادیه را دارد، اما تا بحال متعرض آن‌ها نشده اید. آیا روسیه باید به همه این کشور‌ها اعلام جنگ می‌داد؟ آیا ایران به دلیل اینکه ترکیه عضو ناتو است باید اعلام جنگ می‌داد؟ مگر کشورها، خودشان همسایه خود را تعیین و انتخاب می‌کنند یا حق دارند به همسایگانشان دیکته کنند که تابع اصول امنیتی آن‌ها باشند؟ هر کشوری باید خودش در حدی اقتدار ملی و مردمی داشته باشد که کسی طمع تجاوز به آن را پیدا نکند نه این که در داخل با سرکوب و انحصار پیش برود و این ضعف خود را بخواهد از طرق دیگر جبران کند.

۲- در این بیانیه اعلام می‌کنید به درخواست جدایی طلبان دونتسک و لوهانسک وارد خاک اوکراین شده اید. این سخن در پیام دیگری روشن‌تر بیان شده که گفته اید «ما با اوکراین تاریخ، فرهنگ و دین مشترک داریم»، «شرق اوکراین سرزمین قدیمی روسیه است». این منطق، امنیت جهان را به هم می‌ریزد یعنی اگر فردا مثلاً چند نفری در یکی از مناطق مرزی ایران از روسیه درخواست کنند روسیه به بهانه آن می‌تواند به ایران تجاوز کند؟ اساسا با این دیدگاه شما آیا ایران می‌تواند به استناد وحدت زبانی یا مذهبی و حتی اینکه سرزمینی در گذشته متعلق به ایران بوده امروز دنبال ضمیمه کردن افغانستان و تاجیکستان، ازبکستان، قفقاز، جمهوری اذربایجان و پاکستان و منطقه‌ای فارس زبان از چین و هندوستان و حتی روسیه و ترکیه که زمانی جزو قلمرو امپراطوری ایران بودند باشد؟ آیا این ادعا‌ها پایه‌های سازمان ملل که کشور‌های موجود را به رسمیت شناخته تا صلح را به ارمغان اورد متزلزل نمی‌کند؟ کاری که امریکایی‌ها به شیوه دیگری بار‌ها انجام داده اند.

بر فرض که این ادعای باطل را بپذیریم که به دعوت جدایی طالبان و جمهوری‌های خودخوانده یورش برده اید، چرا تجاوز به سراسر اوکراین گسترش پیدا کرده و نه فقط برای حمایت از جدایی طلبان؟ چرا نیرو‌های پیاده تان تا پایتخت اوکراین هم رفته اند و می‌خواستند حکومت اوکراین را ساقط کنند؟

۳- نماینده روسیه در سازمان ملل در جلسه ویژه مجمع عمومی همین جمله شما که دولت اوکراین را مکرر نئونازی می‌نامید به کار برده و گفته است در اوکراین «زندانی‌ها را از زندان آزاد کردند و به آن‌ها اسلحه می‌دهند، نئونازی‌ها در اوکراین قدرت گرفته اند و دارند رشد می‌کنند؛ ما این اقدامات آن‌ها را محکوم می‌کنیم. آن‌ها ۲۵ هزار اسلحه را به مردم عادی می‌دهند، بدون ثبت آن».

این بی‌شرمانه نیست که این کار را نئونازیسم دانسته و توقع داشته باشیم ارتش روس کشوری را اشغال کند و حکومت کشور اشغال شده مردم را برای دفاع مسلح نکند؟ وزارت دفاع روسیه اعلام می‌کند «از آغاز عملیات ویژه، نیرو‌های مسلح روسیه ۱۱۱۴ تأسیسات و زیرساخت نظامی را در اوکراین منهدم کرده‌اند» و اسم حمله و تجاوز را عملیات ویژه می‌گذارند و به دنیا اهانت می‌کنند و فکر می‌کنند دنیا ابله است و با تغییر نام حمله به عملیات ویژه، واقعیت هم عوض می‌شود. اصلا اینکه وزارت دفاع روسیه اعلام کند حمله کردیم و آمار بدهد چقدر ویران کردیم و رسما اعلام کند کنترل فلان شهر‌ها را به دست گرفتیم، نامش چیست؟

جنابعالی هم در پیام بلند خود گزاره‌های به شدت ضد غربی و تحریک احساسات ناسیونالیستی برای بسیج مردم در جنگ را به کار می‌برید که دقیقاً یادآور رفتار‌های هیتلر برای برانگیختن آلمانی هاست. او مواضع شدیداً ضد غربی می‌گرفت، همین تعبیر‌های «امپراتوری دروغ غربی» را به کار می‌برد و ناسیونالیسم را تبدیل به ایدئولوژی کرد.

عالیجناب، ما هم بار‌ها نسبت به استاندارد‌های دوگانه غرب انتقاد کرده‌ایم، اما این کجا و آنچه شما می‌گویید کجا؟ برنده نهایی خطای استراتژیک شما نیز آمریکا و ناتو و چین هستند و شما جاده صاف کن آن‌ها شدید. دلایل رخ دادن این خطا خود نیازمند گفتار دیگری است.

۴- هولناک‌ترین فراز پیام شما این است که به گفته ضرب المثل ایرانی «دیگی که برای من نجوشد کله سگ در ان بجوشد» ولو به بهای جنگ جهانی سوم و میلیون‌ها کشته و نابودی کره زمین، شما می‌گویید: «اکنون چند کلمه مهم و بسیار مهم برای کسانی که ممکن است وسوسه شوند در رویداد‌های جاری مداخله کنند. هرکسی که بخواهد مانع ما شود و حتی بیشتر از آن برای کشور ما، برای مردم ما تهدید ایجاد کند، باید بداند که واکنش روسیه فوری خواهد بود و شما را به عواقبی خواهد رساند که هرگز در تاریخ خود تجربه نکرده اید. ما برای هر گونه توسعه رویداد‌ها آماده هستیم. تمام تصمیمات لازم در این زمینه اتخاذ شده است. امیدوارم صدایم شنیده شود».

این جمله شما رسما تهدید به گسترش جنگ است ولو تا تبدیل شدن به جنگ‌جهانی. فرمان اماده باش هسته‌ای و تبلیغات تلویزیون‌های دولتی روسیه که می‌گویند زمینی که روسیه در ان نباشد چرا دیگران باشند؟ دنباله همین طرز فکر خطرناک است و همین باعث شده که شما جنگ اصلی را که جنگ نرم است در افکار عمومی جهان باخته اید.

۵- عالیجناب، شما در پیام‌های مختلفی از فساد و بیداد در حکومت اوکراین گفته اید. ما در مقام دفاع از حکومت اوکراین و فساد‌های مطرح شده توسط شما نیستیم و می‌دانیم مشابه همین اتهامات درباره حکومت شما هم وجود دارد و مستنداتش در دنیا منتشر می‌شود و شما هم آن را بخشی از جنگ روانی غرب می‌دانید، اما این‌ها امور داخلی اوکراین و روسیه است و ما را به آن کاری نیست، ولی پیام شما نشان می‌دهد با این تصور خطا به کشوری مستقل یورش بردید که مردم جلوی شما فرش قرمز پهن می‌کنند و مانند دوره اتحاد شوروی که با همین روش کشور‌ها را اشغال و دولتی دست نشانده روی کار می‌آورد عمل کردید و مقابله مردمی برای تان دور از انتظار بود لذا امروز به همان‌ها که فکر می‌کردید اغوش شان را برای شما می‌گشایند پیام می‌دهید: «من همچنین باید از پرسنل نظامی نیرو‌های مسلح اوکراین درخواست کنم. رفقای عزیز! پدران، پدربزرگ ها، پدربزرگ‌های شما با نازی‌ها نجنگیدند، از میهن مشترک ما دفاع کردند، به طوری که نئونازی‌های امروزی قدرت را در اوکراین به دست گرفتند. شما به مردم اوکراین سوگند وفاداری خوردید و نه به حکومت ضد مردمی که اوکراین را غارت می‌کند و همین مردم را مسخره می‌کند. از دستورات جنایتکارانه او پیروی نکنید من از شما می‌خواهم که فوراً اسلحه خود را زمین بگذارید و به خانه بروید. اجازه دهید توضیح دهم: همه سربازان ارتش اوکراین که این الزام را برآورده می‌کنند، می‌توانند آزادانه منطقه جنگی را ترک کرده و به خانواده‌های خود بازگردند».

آیا فکر نمی‌کنید چرا مردم برای حفط همین حکومت فاسد و ظالم مورد ادعای شما جانبازی می‌کنند؟ ایا فکر نمی‌کنید ملت‌ها میان سرزمین و دولت تفاوت می‌گذارند؟ ایا فکر نمی‌کنید فردا قدرت دیگری پیام مشابهی برای مردم و نظامیان شما منتشر کند؟ این روش‌ها متعلق به عصر سپری شده سده‌های گذشته است و امروز باید در چارچوب نظام حقوقی بین الملل رفتار کرد تا دنیایی ایمن داشته باشیم و، چون منطق زور همچنان حکمفرماست باید نظام حقوق بین الملل را اصلاح کرد نه اینکه به عصر هرج و مرج بازگشت و برای این اصلاح نخست باید از خود آغاز کنید و حق وتوی قدرت‌ها را واگذار کنید.

عمادالدین باقی

ایران- تهران

سه شنبه ۱۰ اسفند ۱۴۰۰ خورشیدی

۲۷ رجب ۱۴۴۳ قمری

۱ مارچ (March) ۲۰۲۲ میلادی

Mr. Putin, Head of Government of Russia Federation

With due respect and greetings,

I carefully read your rather long message addressed to the Russians people, on the verge of invading Ukraine as an explanatory and justifying reasons.

As a true believer and a stanch human right defender in Iran, I cannot help to be indifferent to your logic, which tempt to justify the war against Ukraine, thus endangering the very existence of peace in the region and the whole world, especially since your actions and decision making, henceforth the destiny of your country will have a significant and direct impact on political and human right situation on our homeland, Iran. Since it is an official letter I force myself to obey the political protocol as such.

In your letter ۵ points caught my attention which although has no direct link to human rights issues but can have a grim impact on world’s peace and human rights as a whole. War will take the life of a huge number of solders, civilians, elderly and children and will make a devastating mark for decades to come. Three decades after the invasion of Sadam Hussein to Iran, we are still suffering from the impact of war imposed on our nation, with support of USA, EU and your country; (you were at the time a member of security forces and had a nostalgia about it). No one can justify war at any circumstances, unless defending your country against direct military action which is the case with Iran as always.

۱- You clearly pointed out that the reason to start the war is NATO expansion ever closer to the Russia boarders, overlooking or rather forgetting that Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania and some separated countries from the Soviet Union are for years a NATO and EU member with the same boarder line to Russia. Norway, Finland and Poland are UE members. Georgia has applied to become an EU member and that had inflicted no danger to Russia and Russia in return hasn’t protested so far. Why it is then true about Ukraine? Turkey, other NATO members and the allied member of Azerbaijan contemplating to join EU are Russian neighbors but you have not protested so far. Should Russia declared war to all these countries? Should Iran declare war against Turkey as a NATO member? Do countries choose and select their neighbors or have a right to dictate to those neighboring countries to obey their own security policies? Every country should have national authority, backing up by its people support so that no other country can dream of invasion of its soil, rather than by oppressing the protestors to hide its weakness inside.

۲- You reasoned in this message that on the request of ۲ Russian backed separatists regions, such as Donetsk and Luhansk you invaded Ukraine. This was clearly pointed out in another message you quoted “We have mutual culture, religion and history grounds” or “East of Ukraine is a part of the old Russian homeland”. This logic will overturn the world’s security; it means that for example, if few Iranian people living on the border region ask Russia to intervene, does it give the right to Russia to invade Iran? Based on your logic, can Iran on the basis of mutual language or religion factors seek to annex Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Caucasus, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, some regions of Persian speaking minority of China and India or even Russia and Turkey which were once a part of Persian Empire? Whether or not these claims will shake the fundamental Doctrine of UN policy (which USA has done numerous occasions only with different manner) which intended to bring peace by recognizes the sovereign of existing counties?

Assuming we agree with your false claim that you invaded Ukraine based merely on invitation of some so-called separatists, then why you expanded the invasion to the whole country and did not stop just to support the separatists? Why your infantry marched to the capital of Ukraine to overturn the government?

۳- Russian representative at UN repeatedly quoted your sentence saying that Ukrainian government are Neo Nazi and said “ in Ukraine they freed prisoners and they were given weapons, Neo Nazism are in power and are expanding; We condemned their action. They gave ۲۵۰۰۰ guns to ordinary people without any registration for it”.

Is it not shameful to regard defending against invasion a neo Nazism act, and not to expect the invaded country to arm its people to defend their homeland? Russian Ministry of Defense announced “From the start of especial operation, The Russian army has destroyed ۱۱۱۴ facilities and military infrastructures”, and call this attack and invasion “a Special Operation”, insult the whole world. You think the world is stupid enough that by changing the title, they can change reality. I ask you what it means when your Ministry of Defense announced that they attacked the country and give statistics of destruction or officially declare that we captured the cities and employ control over them?

You use in you long speech , some strong Anti- Western phrases to stimulate nationalist sentiments to gather people in war which is a resemblance of Hitler’s speech to arouse Germans. He had a strong anti-western attitude and used the same phrase of “the empire of deceptive West”, and changed nationalism to ideology.

Your Excellency, We too have criticized western double standard, but what a comparison between what we did and what you are saying now? The winner of your wrong strategy will inevitably be US, NATO and China and what you are doing is to smooth the path for them. The reason behind this faulty action of yours needs another time and place.

۴- The most horrible part of your message is this: if it doesn’t work for me then screw it, even if the results would be the Third World War with millions dead and utter destruction of our planet. You say that: “For those who even think to intervene in the current situation, whoever want to hinder us or to threaten our country must know that our action will be swift and will bring consequences that you have never experienced. We are ready for any outcome of events. All decisions are made and I hope that you hear me”.

What you say is actually and officially a threat to expand the war even on a world war scale. Instruction for nuclear readiness, propaganda of Russian TV that says “if Russian are not supposed to be on this ground why should others be? “ is the consequences of this horrible thought of yours, and for this reason you are already a looser in the soft battle which is in the eyes of general public as a whole.

۵- Your Excellency, in your many messages you talked about corruption and injustice of Ukrainian government. We are not arguing your so called corruption and injustice and well aware that the same can be said about your own government and its documentation have been published at world scale, which you claim they are part of the western psychological warfare against Russia, which actually matters of internal affairs of Ukraine and Russia and we are not dealing with this issues. But your message imply that on this wrong conception you invaded an independent country and expect to be greeted on red carpet; the same method used during USSR period by occupying countries and implementing a puppet government there. You didn’t expect resistance of Ukrainians so you audience those who you thought that will welcome you by saying:” I also should request military personnel of Ukrainian arm forces: dear comrades , fathers, grandfathers your grandfathers did fight against Nazism , defend our mutual home ۱st land, therefore Neo-Nazi’s of today has the power in Ukraine. You took the oath of allegiance to the people of Ukraine and not to anti-people government which looted Ukraine and mug people. Do not obey his criminal instruction, I urge you to put down your weapon immediately and return home. Let me explain that all Ukrainian solders that fulfill this request can freely leave the battle field and return to their family.

Do n’t you want to know why people are sacrificing their livelihood for this corrupted and oppressing government? Don’t you think that people in general think different of their homeland and government? Don’t you think that tomorrow some other power send a similar message to your people and military force? This method belongs to long passed are of past and today one should act in the frame work of international law system to have a secure world and since still the logic of force prevails one should amend the international law system not and do not let chaos prevails and to do this you should start by changing yourself and concede the Veto right of powers.

Emmadalldin Baghi

Iran-Tehran

Tuesday ۱st of March ۲۰۲۲

